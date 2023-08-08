JONESBORO — In what their lawyers call a “historical settlement,” a Jonesboro woman and two other disabled Arkansans who lost services under the ARChoices in Home Care Medicaid program without receiving a proper appeal have received financial settlements from the state, Legal Aid of Arkansas announced Monday.
The agreement also requires the state Department of Human Services to improve the ARChoices program for all the roughly 11,000 people enrolled in it.
In response to a Sun request for comment, Gavin Lesnick, spokesman for DHS, said the agency is committed to ensuring that Medicaid programs provide services to eligible Arkansans who need them, including those who qualify for ARChoices.
“We are always focused on ways that we can improve our operations and processes so that services are delivered both efficiently and fairly,” Lesnick said in an email response. “These efforts will continue both within ARChoices and across all programs that DHS administers, and we look forward to working with Arkansas Legal Aid and other stakeholders as we advance this critical work.”
The lawsuit was filed in May 2019, on behalf of Ginger P. Elder, a retired Jonesboro teacher, Bob Taylor of Fayetteville and Jacquelyn Dearmore of Yellville.
“Everything turned out right and justice prevailed,” Taylor said in a news release. He noted that the cuts were not necessarily the fault of DHS’s frontline nurses, emphasizing, “It was the state’s policy and the people who made that policy that were wrong.”
Dearmore said she was thrilled with the settlement.
“It means a lot to find out that other people who need help are going to get it.” She added that the people responsible for the cuts “should have to be in our shoes.”
The three plaintiffs had for several years received in-home care services through the ARChoices program. The care involved daily activities like bathing, getting out of bed, using the bathroom, cooking, and going to medical appointments. This support helped the plaintiffs stay in their homes instead of entering a nursing facility.
In 2019, after DHS implemented a new system for determining eligibility for ARChoices, the agency terminated one plaintiff from the program entirely and cut the other two plaintiffs’ care by roughly 30 percent even though their medical conditions had not improved. Under the U.S. Constitution’s due process clause, people who face benefit cuts have the option to appeal the decision and keep their benefits in place while the appeal is pending. Although all three plaintiffs appealed immediately and asked to keep their benefits in place, DHS nevertheless implemented the cuts. For several months, the three plaintiffs went without needed care, forcing them, among other things, to skip bathing, skip meals, fall while trying to do things on their own, and miss vital medical treatment.
Between 2016 and 2019, Jonesboro-based Legal Aid of Arkansas informed DHS at least 18 times that the agency routinely failed to keep benefits in place when ARChoices recipients appealed. The agency never fixed the recurring problem, ultimately leading to this lawsuit.
The settlement came following a ruling in the plaintiffs’ favor by the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and was finalized late last month.
“We are so happy that our clients will finally get some relief for all they suffered,” said Legal Aid’s Director of Advocacy Kevin De Liban. “Their courage in bringing this case and sticking with it for several years will make things better for so many other people. We trust that DHS will take the lessons from this case to heart and work with Legal Aid and our client communities to make the state’s Medicaid programs better for everyone.”
Trevor Hawkins, Legal Aid’s Economic Justice workgroup leader, added “I am thankful that our clients have finally received some long-overdue relief for the harm they suffered.”
Legal Aid is a nonprofit law firm that provides free legal services to low-income Arkansans in civil legal matters. The clients will keep all the money they receive. The fees Legal Aid receives from the settlement will be used to serve low-income Arkansans. No Legal Aid attorneys will receive any financial gain from the settlement. To apply for assistance with Legal Aid or for more information, call (800) 952-9243 or visit ARLegalAid.org.
As part of the settlement, DHS officials will meet periodically and provide monthly reports for Legal Aid lawyers to assure improvements to the system are taking place.
