JONESBORO — A Lake City agricultural company told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday that 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from tanks at the intersection of Craighead roads 936 and 963.
Aaron Garner of Garner and Nall, 782 Arkansas 135 in Lake City, told deputies the fuel is valued at $11,500.
In other police reports:
A 38-year-old woman told police Tuesday afternoon that she believed she was drugged and sexually assaulted. The victim talked to police at St. Bernards Medical Center. No other information was released.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday night that her vehicle was stolen from her residence in the 700 block of West Washington Avenue. The 2010 Toyota Corolla is valued at $7,500. Its contents included jewelry and electronic items valued at $5,000 and a shotgun valued at $100.
A 65-year-old Jonesboro man reported forged checks on his account being cashed Tuesday afternoon at Regions Bank, 617 Southwest Drive. The checks totaled $934.06.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday afternoon that her vehicle was entered in the 900 block of Scott Street and items were taken. Stolen were a Nikon camera valued at $300 and various debit and cash cards.
The manager of Wholesale Electric Supply, 1117 Falls St., told police Tuesday morning that someone entered a work vehicle and stole items. The total amount of the thefts is $88.
A 62-year-old Bono man told sheriff’s deputies Tuesday morning that someone stole a trailer in front of his shop in the 100 block of Craighead Road 333. The trailer is valued at $1,500.
