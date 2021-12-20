JONESBORO — Rachel Anderson spends her days monitoring the Real-Time Crime Center for the Jonesboro Police Department.
Anderson, a digital media certified reserve police officer, was named Police Officer of the Year by CrimeStoppers of Craighead County.
“I definitely did not expect it,” Anderson said of receiving the award. “I had been planning it for someone else. I was shocked; I didn’t deserve it.”
She was sitting in the audience at the ceremony when her name was called as the winner. She said she has worked with CrimeStoppers for several years, getting monetary rewards to those in the public who provide tips leading to the arrests of those wanted.
Anderson, who has worked at JPD for three years and previously at City Hall for two years, is in charge of the 15 SkyCops cameras and 37 intersection cams for the department.
If a wreck occurs at an intersection where a cam is located, Anderson can radio the responding officer and tell them who was at fault in the accident.
“It cuts down the time officers have to spend on wrecks,” she said.
Anderson said with the intersection cams, she can follow a vehicle being chased by police and give officers directions as to which route the vehicle is traveling.
She said the additions of cameras have given police more options to solve crimes in real time.
According to the department, “The Crime Analysis division is responsible for the analysis and dissemination of crime activity data and the collection and maintenance of crime intelligence information for the city of Jonesboro. The information they provide contributes to officer safety and crime reduction efforts.”
Anderson was nominated by Sgt. Lyle Waterworth and chosen by the board for her work with the department.
Below is an excerpt from her nomination:
“Rachel Anderson has built a following and partnership within the Northeast Arkansas community for the Jonesboro Police Department that allows us to reach tens of thousands of people, in innovative ways that yield the many tips and ultimately arrests. Rachel’s creativity and passion to see that victims are served, and suspects are identified has served our community well and her skill set continues to grow.
“Now, as a digital media specialist and digital video analyst, she has been tasked with coordinating the city’s network of cameras and makes herself available to officers on the street almost around the clock. Shortly before I began typing this nomination, we had a robbery of a person where Rachel was able to identify the suspect vehicle and where the vehicle was from.
“This is the passion that embodies the vision of Crime Stoppers, and her efforts bolster the fact that Crime Stoppers of Craighead County will continue to be the premier community-based crime solving program and these efforts should not go unnoticed.”
Anderson received a plaque from CrimeStoppers for being chosen as officer of the year.
