JONESBORO — On Dec. 2, Dillard’s Dollars, Inc., filed a suit against the Craighead County Board of Equalization (BOE) and Craighead County Assessor Hannah Towell to lower its property taxes at the Craighead County Circuit Court in Jonesboro.

According to the complaint filed with the Craighead County Circuit Court, Dillard’s Dollars, lnc., is appealing the Nov. 2 judgment entered by Judge Marvin Day in the County Court of Craighead County, which sided with the BOE’s decision to denying further relief and affirmed the market value that the BOE established for the property earlier this year.