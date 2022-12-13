JONESBORO — On Dec. 2, Dillard’s Dollars, Inc., filed a suit against the Craighead County Board of Equalization (BOE) and Craighead County Assessor Hannah Towell to lower its property taxes at the Craighead County Circuit Court in Jonesboro.
According to the complaint filed with the Craighead County Circuit Court, Dillard’s Dollars, lnc., is appealing the Nov. 2 judgment entered by Judge Marvin Day in the County Court of Craighead County, which sided with the BOE’s decision to denying further relief and affirmed the market value that the BOE established for the property earlier this year.
Judge Day said that the company’s suit is an attempt to lower their property taxes.
“Dillard’s made an appeal to the board, after which the BOE did reduce their their taxes,” he said, referring to the Sept. 20 hearing of the BOE, during which the board had granted a partial downward adjustment of $763,610, or 10 percent of the originally appraised total value of $7,591,890 for the 2022 tax year.
This decision lowered the company’s property tax value to $6,828,280.
However, the company still wanted its property value to be lowered even further, Day said, so it appealed to the County Court.
On Oct. 31, that appeal went before the court, and Judge Day sided with the BOE’s decision.
Now Dillard’s is appealing once again, as it moves on to the Circuit Court.
According to the complaint, which was filed by Dillard’s Dollars, Inc., Attorney Kael K. Bowling with the Friday, Eldridge and Clark law firm in Rogers, the company intends to prove that the “true market value” of the property should be set at $5 million or less due to the assessor’s and the BOE’s value computations relying upon inaccurate or misapplied data and methodologies.
Dillard’s Dollars, Inc., is asking the court to find that the assessor’s and BOE’s assigned value for the property exceeds the true market value of the property; find that the true market value of the property is $5 million or less; grant a reassessment; and grant all other proper relief to which the company is entitled.
