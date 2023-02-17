JONESBORO — Members of the Arkansas State Broadband Office met Wednesday evening with Craighead County community leaders to discuss what the broadband office is working on in 2023 and beyond.
The meeting, which was held in the basement of the Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro, was led by Glen Howie, Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) state broadband director, with the assistance of Broadband Project Manager Laurie Ringler.
Howie said the modern world requires high-speed internet for individuals to connect to friends and family, telehealth appointments, digital learning, workforce development and so much more.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day and several other county leaders were in attendance to ask questions and discuss the shared goals of statewide broadband connectivity and the future creation of a Craighead County Broadband Committee.
“We all want what’s best for our county,” Day said at the beginning of the meeting. “I see this as a key piece.”
Others in attendance at the discussion included Brookland School District Superintendent Brett Bunch and Assistant Superintendent George Kennedy, Jonesboro Unlimited Vice President of Economic Development Steven Lamm, Craighead Electric Cooperative and Empower C.E.O. Jeremiah Sloan and Diamond State Networks C.E.O. Doug Maglothin; all of whom had questions for the state board about the future committee.
Howie said that the Arkansas State Broadband Office is developing a plan that goes beyond building broadband service, which is where the committee comes in.
“The vision is to limit the digital division,” he said as he explained what he referred to as the “three pillars of broadband,” which includes access, affordability and digital skills.
As he went through the pillars he explained how “access” could be gained with the build up of the infrastructure through the more then $1 billion in available grants.
He said around 4,000 residents in Craighead County lack access to broadband, while around 7,000 people seem to have issues with affordability.
He then spoke about some of the programs that can help.
Howie said many households can qualify for programs such as the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) benefit program that helps households afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more.
According to Howie, a household is eligible for ACP if the household income is at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or if a member of the household received or participated in programs such as the Federal Pell Grant, Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program, SNAP, Medicaid, Public Housing, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), WIC, Veterans Pension or Survivor Benefits.
Finally he spoke about “digital skills” or digital literacy, noting that some residents may lack the basic digital skills needed. He suggested ways to fix this issue, as well, through various educational classes and programs.
Bunch suggested tapping into the school districts, noting that school superintendents have to keep record of hotspots that have been distributed which could help find the low access areas within the county.
“When you do online education, you need good internet,” Bunch stated.
Throughout the meeting they covered several topics and made several suggestions from how to go about connecting outdoor recreational areas to adding charging stations and wifi along bike trails and around town and the effects this would have to identifying who needs assistance.
Howie said this is where the County Broadband Committee is needed to help fix issues.
“Think about what kind of concepts you need,” he said. “We can fix these problems with county help. We want every county to form a broadband committee.”
He said they need people who will ask the questions and suggest solutions to help figure out the right plan for their county, because every county is different.
“Some counties need to focus on different areas,” he said, noting some need to work on infrastructure or access and some should focus on affordability, others should focus on digital skills.
“The committee should be a focus-area roundtable where a cross-section of the community comes together as a committee,” he said, noting the ideal team would include professionals of many different areas such as agricultural leaders, library members, healthcare professionals, law enforcement officials, educational professionals, small business owners, chamber members, non-profit organizations and members of the faith community.
The next step, he said, is for the county to choose its committee members, noting that he will be sending out follow up communications within the next couple weeks and planning will go from there.
