Glen Howie, state broadband director of the AEDC’s Arkansas State Broadband Office, explains the importance of statewide broadband connectivity and the creation of a County Broadband Committee during at broadband meeting on Wednesday evening in the basement of the Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Members of the Arkansas State Broadband Office met Wednesday evening with Craighead County community leaders to discuss what the broadband office is working on in 2023 and beyond.

The meeting, which was held in the basement of the Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro, was led by Glen Howie, Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) state broadband director, with the assistance of Broadband Project Manager Laurie Ringler.