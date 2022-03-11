JONESBORO — A member of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library board of directors told the new library director that he lives in Randolph County.
Director Vanessa Adams, who’s been on the job for a month, said Friday that Mark Nichols told her that during a conversation she had with Nichols.
“He told me in a conversation that he lives in Randolph County,” Adams said. “There’s no reason for me to lie about it.”
Board members are required to live in Craighead County, board Chairwoman Janice Griffin said.
When asked, via text, on Friday if he and his wife live in Randolph County, Nichols responded “No.”
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day, who appointed Nichols to the board, said Friday that he hadn’t spoken to Nichols about the issue.
According to www. parcellookup.com, Nichols and his wife Stephanie own a house at 4412 Engelberg Road in Pocahontas.
The couple is also shown as owning a house in Bono.
Former board member Amanda Escue resigned in September because she now resides in Randolph County.
“I had bought another property in Randolph County under an LLC, and since that is where I permanently reside, I resigned for that reason,” she said, noting she still has a residence in Craighead County.
Escue said while she was not shown a statute or a code stating she had to resign, she did seek legal consultation and was talking to an attorney about it.
Nichols has been at odds with the library staff over the placement of books about sexual orientation in the children’s section of the library. He was successful in getting the former library director, David Eckert, to move certain books to the parent/teacher section of the children’s library area.
In October 2021, Nichols created a controversy over handing out a DVD, “In His Image,” which promotes Christian conversion for those who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and questioning.
Nichols tried to hand out the DVD to members of the LGBTQ community who attended the meeting, which was a standing-room only crowd. The meeting had about 20 people who spoke for and against a Gay Pride Month display in June that included books for children about gays and transgender children.
In August 2021, Nichols presented a new policy regarding library displays and guest speakers that would have the board responsible for approving the monthly displays and anyone who would appear as a guest author. The policy failed to gain approval of the board.
Nichols addressed board members and said that while the director currently has the oversight for those events, the board needed a bit more oversight.
Eckert said if the policy change was approved, that would be around 250 items board members would be responsible for reading through and approving.
The board meets at 5 p.m. Monday in the Round Room at the library.
Adams said the board will look at a social media policy, budget items and revisit the Pandemic Policy.
She expects the mask mandate for visitors to the library to be lifted.
“I’m all for releasing the mandate,” she said. “There’s no other building in Jonesboro that requires it.”
