JONESBORO — June’s Pride Month display at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library elicited no complaints, Director Vanessa Adams said Thursday.
The display, which was located near the circulation desk, comprised one table with books on LGBTQ+ topics and had rainbow bunting across the front.
“I have not heard a thing,” Adams said.
Last year, the Gay Pride exhibit was located in the children’s section of the library, igniting an uproar from some patrons and board members.
Board meetings came with overflow crowds, with many people speaking out – some supporting the library and others criticizing it – during the public comments part of the meetings.
“I promised them (the library board members) it wouldn’t be in the children’s department,” Adams said. “Right now things are fine.”
After last year’s display, there was a backlash ending with Director David Eckert and Assistant Director Tonya Ryals leaving to take positions in other states.
As far as summer programs at the library and its branches, Adams said attendance has been up at all venues.
“I believe we’re bouncing back from COVID,” she said. “It went beyond our expectations.”
Adams said the summer concert series on the main library’s lawn have attracted about 700 people for each show.
On July 16, the library is bringing back Genealogy Night. It will be the first one held since the pandemic began and Adams expects about 125 people to attend. It will run from 6 to 10 p.m. that night. She said she expects many speakers will talk that night.
