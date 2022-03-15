JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will put up a gay pride display in June again, but it won’t be set up in the children’s section of the library.
That’s what Vanessa Adams, the library’s director, told the board of directors at Monday night’s meeting.
Adams said displays and their locations in the library will be made known in advance and will be on the library’s website https://www.libraryinjonesboro.org/.
In other business, the board tabled a decision on its social media policy over concerns about people posting copyrighted images on its sites.
The board wanted to look into the legal ramifications of people posting copyrighted material on Facebook or Twitter.
The policy, as proposed, stated, “Be aware of copyrighted and trademarked materials. Do not place information, intellectual property, logos, trademarks, or photos protected by copyright or trademark laws without permission of the owner. The library follows a notice-and-takedown procedure for complaints of copyright violation under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.”
The board also approved the 2021 budget which showed an appropriation of $4.1 million and expenditures of $3.5 million, with a leftover balance of $596,017.
The board also voted unanimously to drop its mask mandate for patrons. The board will revisit the mandate next month if COVID-19 numbers increase to a point where it needs to be reinstated.
Wearing a mask will be optional for the library staff and patrons, Adams said.
During public comments, Kaila Henick, who supported moving books that she deemed obscene out of the children’s section, said somebody called her employer and tried to get her fired over her stance about the library.
Julia Williams said the library provides a safe place for children and that the library should be a place to provide information to children.
Ali Conn said, “None of us want to cause discomfort to anyone.” She said over the past six month the library and its staff have come under attack from those wanting books moved out of the children’s section.
Jim Essman criticized board member Mark Nichols for “repeatedly pushing proposals” that the board has already voted down.
Adams said she is meeting with focus groups to find common ground on issues affecting the library. She said all groups will have to compromise to find a consensus on the issues.
The board will next meet on April 11 at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.