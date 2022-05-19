JONESBORO / TRUMANN — Urban and community forestry professionals from across the Southeast converged for a unique mock disaster training event on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Embassy Suites in Jonesboro. As part of the training, field exercises were held on Thursday in Trumann.
The training, which was hosted by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s (ADA) Forestry Division in coalition with the Southern Group of State Foresters (SGSF), was set up to qualify participants to deploy in Urban Forest Strike Teams (UFST) following natural disasters nationwide.
UFSTs are comprised of International Society of Arboriculture Certified Arborists who respond to areas where community trees have been impacted by a natural disaster.
According to the SGSF website, it is a non-profit corporation representing state forestry agencies within the 13 southeastern United States, and the U.S. territories of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
Members of the SGSF collectively provide leadership, coordination, expertise and resources to sustain the economic, environmental, health and societal benefits of southern forests, which includes the delivery of regional support needed to address existing and emerging issues related to sustainable forest management, forest health, water resources, urban and community forestry, forest product markets, wildfire protection, conservation education and disaster response.
During the training, classes were held at the Embassy Suites in Jonesboro and then the teams assessed damaged and downed trees in Trumann, where residents continue to recover from the December tornadoes that devastated the area.
UFST trainees surveyed the community tree canopy to identify safety risks and provide information to the municipality for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) public assistance applications for debris removal.
Chelsea Ealum, SGSF director of communications, said on Thursday that the Urban Forest Strike Team mock disaster course was providing training this week for forestry personnel to assess trees on public property following all-hazard events, including tornadoes, hurricanes, floods and ice storms.
Eric Kuehle, team trainer from Metro Water Services in Nashville, Tenn., said on Thursday that they were looking for tree damage, such as broken or low hanging limbs, over roads and sidewalks.
Ealum said that the instructors and trainees who were participating in the event included personnel from 11 different state agencies and one municipality.
“After the training is completed, the participants will be qualified to deploy in Urban Forest Strike Teams following natural disasters nationwide,” Ealum said. “Strike team crews provide tree damage and risk evaluations, as well as resources for communities to obtain federal assistance.”
“We would like to thank the Trumann community for welcoming us and allowing our trainees to conduct this real-world exercise in their neighborhoods,” Ealum said, “where we still see damage from tornadoes that devastated the area last winter.”
She said that they encourage all communities, especially those in the South which are prone to hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural disasters, to reach out to their state’s urban forestry coordinator and take the steps now to plan ahead and prepare.
“Following a natural disaster, communities can request the assistance of an Urban Forest Strike Team by reaching out to your state’s urban forestry coordinator,” she noted.
To learn more about UFSTs or to connect with the state urban forestry coordinator, visit www.SouthernForests.org/ Urban/UFST.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.