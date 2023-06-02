JONESBORO — The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission has approved a proposal by a medical marijuana dispensary to move into Jonesboro.
NEA Full Spectrum will be allowed to move from 12001 Highway 49 North of Brookland to 3603 Hudson Drive, just off of East Johnson Avenue at Hilltop in Jonesboro.
The commission first considered the proposal on April 6, but tabled the request because of opposition from an already existing dispensary in Jonesboro.
Attorneys for CROP, which operates at 2929 S. Caraway Road, contended that the Hudson Drive location would be too close to a facility that provides services for the developmentally disabled.
The commission tabled the issue a second time at its May meeting.
In its application, NEA Full Spectrum provided a surveyor’s report showing that there are no churches, schools or daycare facilities located within 1,500 feet of the proposed location on Hudson Drive.
Families Inc., 1815 Pleasant Grove Road, is located about 860 feet from the proposed dispensary site.
Annie Depper, CROP’s attorney, renewed her argument Thursday that the Families Inc. address disqualifies the NEA Full Spectrum proposal.
Julie Chavis, the commission’s attorney, said an enforcement agent for the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, which also enforces medical marijuana regulations, has determined that the Families Inc. headquarters is not a facility for the developmentally disabled.
One member of the commission, Reggie Thomas, said he was troubled by NEA Full Spectrum’s multiple location proposals. His motion to reject the latest proposal died for lack of a second.
Last July, NEA Full Spectrum was approved to relocate to Paragould. However, dispensary owners decided against the move after voters in Missouri legalized recreational marijuana.
Gerald Scot Sale, president of NEA Full Spectrum, told commission members in April that sales have declined by 15 percent since the Missouri law went into effect.
Both Craighead County dispensaries are among the top sellers in the state. Scott Hardin, spokesman for the marijuana commission, said CROP ranked fourth out of 38 dispensaries statewide in 2022, selling 3,317 pounds of medical marijuana. NEA Full Spectrum ranked 10th with 1,661 pounds.
In April, Hardin reported CROP sold, 288.33 pounds, third most in the state. NEA Full Spectrum sold 122.22 pounds, 15th statewide.
Compared to sales in April 2022, NEA Full Spectrum’s sales were down by 18.18 percent. CROP’s sales were up by 5.06 percent compared to April 2022.
NEA Full Spectrum was originally approved for operation in Rector, but was allowed to move to Craighead County after no other company was approved for Craighead County. CROP later gained approval to move from Mississippi County to Jonesboro.
