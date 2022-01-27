JONESBORO — A domestic dispute ended with torched clothing causing a grass fire at about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Caraway Commons, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Police arrested Salvador Cerillos, 30, of the 3300 block of Caraway Commons, after they say he assaulted at 28-year-old woman at the address and used her clothing to start a fire which got out of control.
Fire crews were called to the scene.
Cerillos is being held on suspicion of arson, second-degree assault on a family or household member, first-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree criminal mischief. He will have a probable cause hearing today.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
An 83-year-old Jonesboro woman was scammed out of about $50,000 by a man who told her he would do odd jobs for her, according to a report made Wednesday morning. The woman lives in the 2600 block of Michael Lane.
Police arrested Angel Blakley, 25, of the 3200 block of Rosalee Road, on Wednesday evening at a parking lot at 3615 S. Stadium Blvd. She is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro man told police a suspect tried to run him over with a vehicle Wednesday morning in the 3200 block of South Caraway Road. The victim said the suspect was punching his dog in the face and when he approached the suspect the man threatened to shoot him and then drove toward him.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her residence was burglarized Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Monroe Avenue. Taken were clothing an jewelry valued at $1,400 and $1,500 in cash.
A 62-year-old Jonesboro man told police his front door was kicked in and items were taken from his residence Wednesday in the 800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Stolen were items totaling $150. Damage to the door was listed at $200.
