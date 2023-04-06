JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was charged Wednesday with first-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree battery and first-degree criminal mischief following a domestic disturbance on Monday.
District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge James Clement Cannon, 50.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers responded to the 300 block of North Allis Street about a domestic situation.
The victim had visible injuries to her face, arms and hands that she said were caused by Cannon punching her.
She also told police that Cannon threatened to kill her, according to the affidavit.
Boling set Cannon’s bond at $75,000 and his next court date will be on May 26 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Derrick Sills, 45, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $25,000 bond.
Robert Neighbors, 26, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; recognizance bond with proof of incarceration.
Cedric Buckner, 51, of Jonesboro, with residential burglary, obstructing governmental operations and first-degree criminal mischief; $35,000 bond.
Eric Elliott, 39, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $10,000 bond.
Christopher Evans, 39, of Caldwell, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and improper tail light; $5,000 bond.
Keith Harfield, 58, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license; $5,000 bond.
Brian Krantz, 23, of Rogers, felony failure to appear; recognizance bond with proof of incarceration.
Arlanda Morgan, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and driving on a suspended license; $1,500 bond.
Max Riley, 33, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, driving on a suspended license, expired tags and no insurance; $1,500 bond.
Drekerious Warren, 26, of Helena, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams with purpose to deliver, two counts of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor fleeing; $20,000 bond.
Jamie Koster, 45, of Bay, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug; $10,000 bond.
Thadajia Wade, 21, of Jonesboro, with contempt of court, aggravated assault on a family or household member, third-degree domestic battery and interference with an emergency communications device; $5,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Alvin Baker, 62, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana; released on own recognizance due to health reasons.
