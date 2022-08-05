As the summer draws to a close and the new school year quickly approaches, faculty and staff at local schools are hanging up the last of their educational decorations, finishing up school itineraries and making sure everything is ready for their students.
The majority of students will start with open houses next week and their first day of school the week after.
The Nettleton School District will be one the first districts to start back, as its first day of school will be on Aug. 15 and, according to the school’s website, its open houses will be held as follows:
Tuesday, Aug. 9: ninth grade, 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 11: elementary, 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.; intermediate, 5:45 p.m. until 7:15 p.m.; junior and senior high, 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Westside Consolidated School District will be one of the next schools to start with its first day back to school on Aug. 16 and open houses held as follows:
Tuesday, Aug. 9: pre-k, 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.;kindergarten, 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.; fifth grade, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.; eighth grade, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.;
Thursday, Aug. 11: first through fourth, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.; sixth and seventh grade, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.; ninth through 12th grades, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Valley View School District Superintendent Roland Popejoy, who became superintendent in April after the former superintendent retired, said on Thursday that Valley View is looking forward to a great year on campus.
“We are just looking forward to having all that students and staff back,” Popejoy said.
Valley View School District is set to open on Aug. 17, and they will hold their open houses as follows:
Thursday, Aug. 11: seventh through ninth grades, 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.; 10th through 12th grades, 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.; junior high parents meeting at 6:30 p.m.; high school parents meeting at 7 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 15: pre-k, 12:30 p.m. until 6 p.m., by appointment; kindergarten though second grades, 12:30 p.m. until 6 p.m., by appointment; third through sixth grades, 1 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., by appointment; kindergarten and new elementary parents meeting at 6:15 p.m.
New Brookland Public School District Superintendent Brett Bunch said on Thursday that he is excited to start the new school year, as well.
Although he had already begun his transition at the end of the last school year, this will be Bunch’s first complete year at Brookland and he said that he looks forward to the their first day of school on Aug. 17.
Their open houses will be as follows:
Tuesday, Aug. 9: junior high and high school, 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 11: pre-k through sixth grades, 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.
“We have over 60 new staff members this year,” Bunch stated. “The majority of these are due to newly-created positions because of the growth in our student population.”
Bunch noted that there will also be a “Back to School Bash” on Aug. 15 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., which will be followed by a prayer walk.
Jonesboro School District will hold its first day back to school on Aug. 17, according to the school website.
Opens houses will be as follows:
Thursday, Aug. 11, Annie Camp & MacArthur, seventh grade, 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.; The Academies at Jonesboro High School, tenth grade, 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 15, Pre-K Flint & Pre-K North, 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.; Elementary Magnet Schools, first through sixth grades, 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.; Annie Camp & MacArthur: eighth and ninth grade, 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.; The Academies at Jonesboro High School: 11th and 12th grades, 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 18, Jonesboro Kindergarten Center, 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. or 5:30 until 7 p.m., parents choice.
Parents who need more information should contact their local school district as some things may vary, such as required forms and kindergarten start dates.
For example, while some while some kindergartners may start with the rest of their school, others may begin on a different day from the rest of their respective school, such as the Jonesboro Kindergarten Center, which begins its kindergartners on Aug. 22 for the boys and Aug. 23 for the girls.
According to Jessica Kelly, a teacher at the Jonesboro Kindergarten Center, this is to help their newest little students adjust to the big change of starting school.
