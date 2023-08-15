JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro man with first-degree kidnapping/false imprisonment and residential burglary Monday.
Michael Deshone Brown, 48, was arrested Saturday after Jonesboro police officers were sent to a residence in the 300 block of Melrose Street about a disturbance.
A woman who lives there had Brown criminally banned from the residence. When officers knocked on the door they could hear the woman yelling at Brown repeatedly to let the officers inside and not to lock the door.
According to the affidavit, officers eventually forced their way into the residence and found Brown had appeared to be holding the victim down on the couch and not letting her up.
Boling set Brown’s bond at $25,000 and issued a no-contact order between him and the victim.
Brown’s next court date is Sept. 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Donald Lewis Jackson, 33, of Jonesboro, with felony fleeing, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct; $25,000 bond.
Jaqueshia Howard, 28, of Sikeston, Mo., with felony shoplifting and misdemeanor fleeing; $7,500 bond.
James Bourassa, 25, of Bono, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Carrie Cooper, 48, homeless, with felony failure to appear (FTA); $3,500 bond.
Kendrick Pinto, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony tampering with evidence; $5,000 bond.
Shaquille Stiger, 27, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $10,000 bond.
Zachery Burgess, 31, homeless, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of a Schedule III drug; $7,500 bond.
Michael Jernigan, 55, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Tommy Newman, 46, of Brookland, with aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree domestic assault and misdemeanor fleeing; $25,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Joshua Rains, 42, of Jonesboro, with felony FTA, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and misdemeanor fleeing; $17,500 total bonds.
Philip Shuler, 45, of Jonesboro, with possession of fentanyl less than 2 grams with the purpose to deliver; $2,500 bond.
Keith Chisem, 32, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery and theft of property greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; $2,500 bond.
