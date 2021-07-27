JONESBORO — Lt. Phillip Wheaton, head of the Craighead County sheriff’s dive team, said he hopes to retire as the leader of the team he started 20 years ago.
“I wasn’t a certified diver when we started,” said Wheaton, who stressed that he’s not a recreational diver – at all.
The dive team started with three divers, he said.
“Our first call, we pulled a Jeep Cherokee out of the St. Francis River,” Wheaton said.
“Diving is dangerous, more dangerous that people realize,” he said.
Most of the dive team’s goal is recovering either bodies or vehicles, Wheaton said. He said diving into the St. Francis River, Cache River and other murky waters is challenging because visibility is non-existent. Divers sometimes can only go by feel since the water is so thick with mud.
He said several deputies who wanted to join the team decided it wasn’t for them after a few dives.
The team comprises five divers and two tenders who help with the lines and generally support the divers.
According to the sheriff’s office website, a dive tender stays in verbal and non-verbal communication with the diver to listen for distress calls, to give directions and reply to questions. He also monitors the diver’s depth, location, body temperature, air supply and breathing rate. With the tender monitoring this vital information, the diver is free to focus on the task at hand.
Since the Craighead County team is one of the few in Northeast Arkansas, they often help out other counties in searching for bodies and evidence in the waters, Wheaton said. They’ve responded to a missing child in Cherokee Village at the South Fork River in 2012 and discovered evidence in Dixie Ditch in Greene County.
It also located a stolen .20-gauge Mossberg shotgun in the St. Francis River in 2006.
“It took us about 45 minutes to find it,” Wheaton told The Sun at the time. “The water was brown the deeper we went and then it turned completely black. We had no visibility. We located the weapon about 15 feet north of the ditch bridge.”
In 2014, the team recovered the body of a Harrisburg volleyball coach whose vehicle went into a ditch on Craighead Road 204. The team was called in at 3 a.m., Wheaton said.
“The dive team isn’t something you use all of the time,” Wheaton said, “but when you need it, it’s there.”
He said night dives aren’t unusual, and the team utilizes lights above and below the surface. Diver’s masks now cover their entire face, allowing them to use radios to talk with other divers and the tenders above the surface.
The team must train regularly and equipment must be certified every year, Wheaton said.
In addition to serving as the dive team leader, Wheaton leads the daytime patrol unit for the sheriff’s office.
The dive team has received money over the years in equipment donations from local businesses, individual residents and through state and federal grants, according to a previous Sun story, but Wheaton said it gets most of its funding from the Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue unit.
