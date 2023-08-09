JONESBORO — A review of a sexual assault cases by Jonesboro police detectives resulted in the arrest last week of a suspect in a 2015 rape and kidnapping that occurred in downtown Jonesboro.

On Friday, District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro man with one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both Class Y felonies.

(Editor’s note: the initial report of Northern’s probable cause hearing by The Sun incorrectly reported that the rape occurred on June 18 of this year.)