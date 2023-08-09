JONESBORO — A review of a sexual assault cases by Jonesboro police detectives resulted in the arrest last week of a suspect in a 2015 rape and kidnapping that occurred in downtown Jonesboro.
On Friday, District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro man with one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both Class Y felonies.
Ja’markis Northern, 26, of Jonesboro, is accused of raping a woman on June 18, 2015, in downtown Jonesboro, after she left a private club and was walking to her car at a public parking lot along Church Street, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Jonesboro police officers went to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital that night about a sexual assault and spoke with the victim. She said a man put a gun to her head and forced her into the back seat of her vehicle, where he raped her.
The victim told police the suspect forced her into the driver’s seat and made her drive around, the affidavit states. She said she drove the suspect around for an undisclosed amount of time before he told her to stop in a parking lot and drop him off.
A sexual assault kit was taken at the hospital and sent to the State Crime Lab in the 2015 incident.
According to a Jonesboro Police Report, in July of this year, a review of sexual assault evidence resulted in making a connection between Northern and the eight-year-old case.
“During the review, I came across this case and noticed there was a CODIS HIT showing Suspect #1’s DNA in the sexual assault kit from Victim #1,” Detective Joe Robinson wrote in the report.
The case was then assigned to JPD Detective Colton Brown, who stated in the probable cause affidavit that “The DNA profile obtained from the evidence hit against a convicted offender/arrestee from Arkansas, Ja’markis Northern.”
Northern, who according to the affidavit is in the Craighead County Detention Center on unrelated charges, was arrested in July of 2022 and charged with second-degree sexual assault, two counts of residential burglary, indecent exposure, interference with emergency communications, criminal trespass and fleeing.
He is accused of waking up a woman in her apartment in the 1700 block of Links Circle on June 6, 2022, and starting to kiss her, according to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Christopher Pigg. Northern then pulled his pants down and put the victim’s hand on his genitals.
The suspect then left the apartment and the victim called 911.
On July 5, 2022, police were called to the apartment complex about a man following a woman into her apartment while she was walking in. A short time later a caller told dispatch that a male matching Northen’s description had just run out of her apartment.
Later, police arrested Northern after a brief foot chase.
That case is still active in the court system.
On Friday, Fowler appointed a public defender to represent Northern and set his bond, on recommendation from the 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, at $1 million cash only.
A Class Y felony is punishable by 10-40 years or life in prison.
Northern’s next court date is Sept. 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
(Editor’s note: the initial report of Northern’s probable cause hearing by The Sun incorrectly reported that the rape occurred on June 18 of this year.)
