JONESBORO — A Greene County man being held on a 92-year sentence on a first-degree murder charge committed suicide Sunday morning at the Tucker maximum security unit, according to the state Department of Corrections.
Rashon Webb, 28, was found hanging in a single-man cell and pronounced dead by personnel.
In a separate case, Jonesboro police reported Monday night that a 60-year-old Jonesboro man told police that someone entered his residence in the 2200 block of Greenwood Drive and stole a firearm and other items.
Taken were a 9 mm Glock pistol valued at $540 and clothing and a Yeti cooler and food, valued at $490, and a television valued at $500.
A 33-year-old woman told police Tuesday night that a 33-year-old man video-taped her after a tanning session at Trim Gym.
A 44-year-old manager of a hotel told police Tuesday night that a suspect stole money from the drawer of the business in the 3000 block of South Caraway Road. The amount of the money was listed at $4,681.12.
A 76-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday evening that someone entered his residence in the 700 block of Tall Oaks Road and stole items. Taken were a rug valued at $100, a bottle of cologne valued at $170 and a watch valued at $50.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro man told police someone stole his vehicle Tuesday morning from the 600 block of Gladiolus Drive. The vehicle is a 2003 Toyota Cambry.
Jonesboro police arrested Jeremy Trial Walker, 34, of the 400 block of Freeman Street, on Tuesday morning on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender. Officers said Walker gave incorrect information as to where he was staying.
A 47-year-old Jonesboro man reported early Wednesday morning that someone entered his residence in the 4500 block of Kami Drive through the garage and stole his wallet from his vehicle. Taken were bank cards, a wallet valued at $100 and $200 in cash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.