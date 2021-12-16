LUXORA — On Tuesday, staff at the Mississippi County Work Release Center observed inmate Nathaniel Painter hanging in his cell.
Responding correctional officers and medical staff were unable to detect a pulse. Painter was pronounced dead at 1:51 p.m.
The Arkansas State Police was notified and will be conducting an investigation as will the Department of Corrections.
Painter was 46 and serving an 18-year sentence out of Greene County for robbery.
