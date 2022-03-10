JONESBORO — Minority pre-med students at Arkansas State University can now find help through a new program to assist the students with their undergraduate degrees.
Lynn Boyd, Arkansas State University dean of sciences and mathematics, said that the new AState program, called Diversifying Our Curing Community or DOCC, began with six students this past fall after receiving a $128,720 grant from the Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas.
DOCC will provide mentoring, Boyd said, as well as cohort building and financial assistance to underrepresented minority students in the pre-medical curriculum.
Boyd said that she and several other faculty members had researched and discussed the issue of inequity among minority students in the medical fields.
“After looking at several studies, both state and national, we found that we had a chance to impact the lives of minority students because there was definitely an inequity in minority medical students,” Boyd said. “We realized we were better poised to make a difference in that inequity and increase the diversity of the premed student population.”
“Whether a student gets into med-school depends on their undergraduate studies” Boyd said.
Armari Jackson, a freshman, biology pre-professional major at A-State, got to start her pre-med degree thanks to the program.
Now in her second semester, Jackson said that the program has benefited in several ways such as getting to know and study with people who have the same goals and learning from professionals who can share their experiences.
Being from a small town like McGehee, Jackson said that college can be intimidating.
“You have to learn to give yourself grace,” Jackson said, noting that she was really hard on herself in high school because she knew what she wanted but struggled with how to get there.
“I didn’t think that I had good enough grades in high school,” Jackson said, “They weren’t bad but I knew I had to do better if I wanted to reach my goals.”
“It is nice to actually be able to see your goals and actually know you can reach them,” she said, noting that sometimes she just has to stop, calm down and breathe.
Kerri Nettles, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield corporate marketing senior community and public relations coordinator, said that there is a serious lack of minority representation in the medical field, especially in Arkansas. She said A-State’s program can help combat that problem.
“They have some wonderful participants, and it’s a really neat program.” Nettles said.
The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas is a charitable foundation established and funded by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield to achieve the goal of better health for all Arkansans and strategically focusing its grant funding on community-based solutions to nurture community health leadership, foster collaboration and innovation, and leverage financial, human and community resources to produce a measurable, positive impact.
Those interested in the DOCC program can contact Arkansas State University for more information.
