JONESBORO – Until more people get vaccinated, Dr. Shane Speights, dean of the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine, said the outlook is bleak as the delta variant continues to spread.
“We are seeing significant hospitalizations as bad as it was at our peak last year,” Speights said. “I don’t know if if people are just numb to that or what.”
Guidelines for vaccinations are clear.
Speights said The Centers for Disease Control Guidelines state if you had to get COVID antibody treatment, patients have to wait 90 days to get vaccinated.
“If you have had COVID-19, you have to wait 10 days or until your cleared of the infection,” he said.
Lynette Chastain, a pharmacist at NEA Baptist Memorial, said those particular vaccination guidelines have remained consistent.
“As long as you are in quarantine, you can’t get the vaccine,” she said, “and you have to wait 90 days if you have received plasma.”
There have been other changes to guidelines with regards to the vaccines, she said.
“When the vaccines first came out it was Pfizer and it was authorized to administer to those 16 and older,” she said. “Then it was Moderna for 18 and older.”
Chastain said the next guideline was the Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and up.
“On August 18, they recently approved a booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna for immunocompromised people,” she added.
“We have not seen a huge influx in booster doses, but we have seen some for sure,” she said.
Despite the climbing number of cases and hospitalization rates, Speights said vaccination rates remain low.
“The vaccination rate in Craighead County is 30 percent, and the vaccination rate of fully vaccinated people in the state of Arkansas is 39 percent,” Speights said.
Chastain said NEA Baptist Memorial is seeing some vaccination increase since the delta variant has emerged.
Although the Food and Drug Administration announced the official approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Speights said he does not anticipate more people getting vaccinated.
“I have heard people say they were going to wait to get vaccinated until it was officially approved,” he said.
“My personal opinion is that people who don’t want to get vaccinated, I’m not sure they are going to get it just because it was approved,” he said.
Speights said while some people might think they are safe because they had COVID-19 last year, that’s not the case.
“The way you need to think about this is people can get the flu twice in the same year,” he said. “People get infected with Flu A and Flu B, and just because you are protected from one doesn’t mean you are protected from the other.”
Speights said the area is seeing people who had COVID-19 last year coming back to be treated again.
Speights said the CDC issued guidelines recommending masks because even those vaccinated with little to no symptoms are spreading the virus.
“We had a study that came out. It shows both vaccinated and unvaccinated people shed the virus at the same rate for the first four to five days,” he said.
“The difference is, vaccinated people stop shedding the virus dramatically after the five days, while unvaccinated people continue to shed the virus for 10-14 days or more.”
Speights said all three of the available vaccines – Moderna, Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson – protect against the delta variant.
“In terms of hospitalizations, 90-93 percent were unvaccinated,” Speights said. “In terms of death, 97 percent were unvaccinated.
“If I have a little cold for a few days, I’m fine with that,” Speights added. “I don’t want to be in the hospital. I don’t want to be on a ventilator, And I don’t want to die.”
