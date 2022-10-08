JONESBORO — Nettleton High School students and staff members are hard at work documenting the history of the Old Craighead County Jail, after the school’s EAST and Nettleton Television (NTV) programs were chosen by the county for the project.
The Art-Deco style, yellow brick structure was a Public Works Administration project completed in 1939 on Madison Street, which is now connected to the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Downtown Jonesboro.
After replacing the 1920 Jonesboro Jail, which was located at the corner of Madison and Monroe streets, according to the Living New Deal website, it was replaced itself in 1989 by the Craighead County Detention Center at 901 Willett Road on the western outskirts of Jonesboro.
The new state of the art facility was a lot bigger, according to some of the former law enforcement officers.
Afterward, the old jail became a part of the Craighead County Courthouse Annex and was used for storage of janitorial supplies and county documents in more than 30 years.
The old jail is now being torn down to create additional courtroom space, but the county wanted to make sure the building’s history was documented.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said on Tuesday that the choice of the Nettleton EAST and NTV was a timing thing.
“I was at Nettleton back in the spring, where I viewed a presentation and was impressed by their work,” Day recalled, noting that the school has done many successful projects, such as their virtual Veteran’s Day presentation last year.
“They do such a great job,” Day said, noting how impressive photo and cinematic aspects were on the video program, which was viewed online due to COVID-19.
I know that there are a lot of great programs throughout Northeast Arkansas,” he stated. “It was really just right place, right time.”
Although the school had already been working on the documentary, they met at the old jail on Wednesday as part of Raider Serve Day to take more photos and record interviews of former law enforcement officers.
Nettleton Instructor of Radio and Television Craig Miller said on Wednesday that he and his students are excited about the project.
“We love history and our school will be able to preserve the history,” he said, noting that he was also excited by the fact that his father, retired Arkansas State Trooper Sgt. Dale Miller, would get to be a part of the documentary, noting his father had put a lot of people in the jail, plus he had a lot of entertaining stories as well.
Craig Miller also said that his own son, NTV Crew Member and NHS senior Colby Miller, would be getting to work on the documentary with him as well.
“I think it is great that our students have the opportunity for real world education,” Miller continued. “Working on this documentary definitely provides that through interviewing several retired police officers and jail employees, who will help provide a good oral history of this building.”
Nettleton High School junior and NTV crew member Jacob Lenderman said on Wednesday that the students were also excited.
“There was a lot of history in this old jail,” he stated, noting that Mr. Miller had told them some of stories about the law enforcement back when his father was a trooper.
“Its so cool to be able to do this,” he stated.
“We were excited to hear what Mr. Miller had to say about the ‘Coppers’ (former law enforcement officers) that worked here,” Lenderman laughed. “It is exciting that a bunch of teenagers like us, have been chosen to do a project like this.”
Students gathered around as Sgt. Dale Miller began to tell his entertaining stories about the jail.
Sgt. Miller, who was an Arkansas State Trooper for 37 years, said on Wednesday that the old jail was primitive compared to the new jail, which was good in some ways.
He said that he had put a lot of people it the jail before it closed down back in the 60s, 70s and 80s.
“I hate to see it torn down but I guess we can’t stand in the way of progress,” Sgt. Miller stated.
“It was one of the best jails in Northeast Arkansas” Sgt. Miller recalled, “It was amazing how one man ran it.”
“The sheriff had one deputy and there was no back up,” he continued, noting that there were only four troopers as well.
“There was one cell for women and the rest were all for the men,” he continued, noting the jail didn’t have TVs like they do today.
Other retired law enforcement officers were there as well, including retired Craighead County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy J.R. “Rick” Thomas and retired Craighead County Sheriff Jack McCann.
Thomas served 24 years with the Jonesboro Police Department and another 20 years at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department, where he later served as chief deputy.
“I hate to see it,” Thomas said. “There are a lot of memories here.”
He also recalled how one family ran the place, John and Barbara Hitchcock, who were the deputies at the old jail for many years.
Former Sheriff McCann, who was in law enforcement for 40 years, recalled the conditions of the old jail, such as no heat and air.
“It was a tough place for inmates,” he said. “This place is stone-age compared to the new facility, which is state-of-the-art.”
“Jail either helps you or hurts you,” McCann said.
He said that when people go to jail, they either learn their lesson or they don’t care and keep going back.
“But this jail, they didn’t want to come back,” he continued, “but that was the point.”
