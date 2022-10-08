JONESBORO — Nettleton High School students and staff members are hard at work documenting the history of the Old Craighead County Jail, after the school’s EAST and Nettleton Television (NTV) programs were chosen by the county for the project.

The Art-Deco style, yellow brick structure was a Public Works Administration project completed in 1939 on Madison Street, which is now connected to the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Downtown Jonesboro.