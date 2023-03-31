JONEBORO — As Easter egg hunts are springing up across town, kids and dogs alike will get the chance to share the hunt for eggs this year, thanks to the Jonesboro Animal Control and Northeast Arkansans for Animals (NAFA) Rescue, who are hosting a Dog-Kid Easter Egg Hunt.

Jeff Moore, senior animal control officer for Jonesboro Animal Control, said on Thursday that the Dog-Kid Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jonesboro Animal Control located at 6119 E. Highland Dr. in Jonesboro.