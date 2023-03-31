JONEBORO — As Easter egg hunts are springing up across town, kids and dogs alike will get the chance to share the hunt for eggs this year, thanks to the Jonesboro Animal Control and Northeast Arkansans for Animals (NAFA) Rescue, who are hosting a Dog-Kid Easter Egg Hunt.
Jeff Moore, senior animal control officer for Jonesboro Animal Control, said on Thursday that the Dog-Kid Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jonesboro Animal Control located at 6119 E. Highland Dr. in Jonesboro.
According to Moore, they have joined with NAFA for years to do the event, with the exception of the last few years, but now the event is finally back on track.
Wannda Turner, director of NAFA, said on Thursday that the organization and Jonesboro have been hosting the Dog-Kid Easter Egg Hunts since 2007, with the exception of 2020 through 2022 because of COVID limitations.
“This community event is to help people with dogs, socialize their dogs; as kids learn how to act around dogs and other animals,” she said, noting that parents are given bite prevention flyers as well.
According to Turner, the egg hunt is a little differ from normal hunts as there will be no rush out onto the field to see who can get the most eggs.
She said that during the Dog-Kid Easter Egg Hunt, kids can only pick up 12 eggs total.
“This stops kids racing onto the field and some getting more than others,” Tuner continued, noting that the eggs are actually empty.
“The kids trade the eggs for candy and novelty prizes they choose,” she stated, noting that the kids (or parents) must have a dog to hunt and all dogs must be on a leash.
However, she said that if people show up without dogs, they will have socialized big and little dogs for kids to borrow.
There will also be Easter games for the kids, which Turner said will consist of carnival games that kids can play to win more prizes or candy. Games have different levels of tickets awarded and participants are limited to 10 games.
Other events will include:
a petting zone with baby goats, reptiles (inside), puppies, a therapy mini pig, a small horse and a dwarf goat.
bunny races, where the participating dogs wear rabbit ears as they perform in timed races with prizes.
ring a bull, which is where children can sit in a saddle on a stand and try to throw rings on the horns of a small calf practice dummy.
Plus, there will be treats for pups and, of course, the Easter Bunny; as well as pet adoptions from Jonesboro Animal Control.
According to the NAFA Rescue Facebook page, with no paid employees NAFA is a rescue organization for animals with a group of volunteers who work to place animals from foster homes into forever homes.
The volunteers help NAFA to provide education, adoption, rescue, disaster relief, low cost spay/neuter, and community events.
