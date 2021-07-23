ROGERS — Nicole Austin said three things might have prevented her from almost dying at the hands of her ex-husband.
Austin said measures like preventing someone with a domestic violence charge from having a weapon – even if it’s a misdemeanor – making victims of domestic violence take classes and better education for the police regarding domestic disputes would have helped her as well as other victims of domestic violence.
It’s been some years since Nicole Austin almost died at the hands of her husband. She said her life is great. She just recently bought her first house, and her children are thriving.
A story that hit headlines in August of last year prompted her to step forward and share her story in hopes of initiating a change in the current laws, she said.
Austin said she grew up with her ex-husband.
“We met while in the third grade in Caraway, Arkansas,” she said, noting she was best friends with her ex-husband’s sister when they were children.
“I remember being 8 years old and in love with him. I was drawn to him. I told my mom I was going to marry him when I grew up,” she said.
Austin said even at that age, her ex-husband showed red warning flags. She just ignored them.
“I just felt if he had love in his life, he would be OK,” she said. “He was very violent in school and had a lot of anger.”
Not knowing his issues were abnormal, Austin dated him. “I had been raised with him so it wasn’t something that stood out as weird about him.”
It was when she was three months pregnant that he became violent toward her, she said, noting the year was 2008.
“We were five months into a serious relationship. At that time he was intoxicated, he started throwing stuff at me and pushed me,” she said.
She said the situation escalated.
“At the end of the pregnancy he slapped and choked me in front of a room full of people, who were all his friends,” she said.
Austin said her ex-husband was charged with domestic battery at that time and went to jail.
“He had to take classes and had it dropped off his record after a year,” she said.
She suffered more abuse and degradation.
Austin said she was made to sleep outside until 6 a.m. when he would tell her to get up, go to work and make money. One night she said he choked her until she blacked out and when she woke up, she ran to the neighbors for help.
After suffering through five more years of abuse, she finally moved away in 2013 from Caraway to Rogers to try and escape him.
Austin said they were separated at the time.
“He promised to change and moved away with me, but it was just a few days and I could tell it wasn’t working out,” she said.
Austin said she took him back to Caraway, and when she returned to Rogers where she thought she was safe, she called and told him she wanted a divorce.
“He had his dad drive him right back to Rogers,” she said.
Austin finally convinced him to separate and bought him a plane ticket to Washington where he intended to move.
“I went to work the next day, but I knew something was different. He wasn’t normal. He was ignoring me and wasn’t being clingy,” she said.
Austin said later in the day, he left her house for hours and that’s when she discovered her debit card was missing.
“He stole my debit card and my car,” she said.
Austin located him at the bar down the road. She said she called the bar and told them to stop serving him immediately.
“I called his friend and told him what I had done,” she said. “He told me Devin was going to kill me and to call the cops.”
Austin said no sooner had she hung up the phone from calling the law, her ex-husband shot through the front door to her house.
“He calmly came in, sat down on the couch and pointed the gun at me and told me to beg for my life,” she said. “I started begging.”
Austin said her ex-husband continued to torture her.
“He screamed it wasn’t good enough and then laughed,” she said. “He told me, ‘You can ask God to help you, but he’s not going to, you’re going to die.’
Austin said her ex-husband told her he was going to kill her and then himself.
“When the children find our bodies in the woods, they are going to know it was your fault,” she said her ex-husband told her.
“It was forty-five minutes of being beaten in the head with the butt of a gun; I was kicked in the mouth with his steel-toed boots to where my braces were embedded in my jaw,” she said.
According to the Affidavit for Search Warrant issued by Benton County Circuit Court Judge Brad Karren, it was nearly three hours before authorities were able to apprehend her ex-husband.
“After securing the scene, Benton County Sheriff’s Department mobilized their SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Teams. For approximately three hours Devon (her ex-husband) fired numerous shots from inside the residence,” the warrant stated.
The standoff ended with her ex-husband being shot by authorities, then airlifted to a hospital in Springfield, Mo.
He was charged with first-degree terrorist threatening, first-degree domestic battery, first-degree false imprisonment, aggravated assault on a household member, third-degree domestic battery, aggravated assault, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, and enhanced penalties for offenses committed in front of children.
Her ex-husband was sentenced to 16 years in prison but was released in five.
“I do not feel justice was served,” she said, adding she agreed to the plea bargain at the insistence of the prosecuting attorney. ‘”Well he’s only got one domestic battery charge,” Austin said she was told.
Austin said local authorities, who answered previous calls of his abuse would just charge him with public intoxication.
“I was told the prosecuting attorney couldn’t count those charges when looking at sentencing him,” she said.
Austin said she was moved to share her story from the victim’s standpoint after reading about another victim of domestic abuse who lost her life.
“It was important to share what I went through after hearing what happened to Kesley Joslin in Walnut Ridge,” she said.
Lawrence County authorities received multiple calls when Kelsey did not show up for work on Aug. 10, 2020.
Her husband, Jay Lane Joslin was charged with felony of capital murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
According to the application for a search warrant filed Aug. 11, 2020, signed by Judge Harold Erwin, after authorities questioned Joslin, he admitted to putting his wife in a freezer in the barn at the couple’s residence.
According to the search warrant, Joslin told authorities he and his wife had a fight.
“She tried to shoot me with my gun; she fell and shot herself in the head,” the warrant stated he told authorities.
Detectives asked where she was. “He replied she was in the metal building in a freezer,” Joslin said, according to the search warrant.
Austin’s concern is once the initial reports of Kelsey’s death hit headlines, it was quickly forgotten.
“I want to be a voice for Kelsey,” she said. “I thought, that could have been me.”
