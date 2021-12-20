TRUMANN — The Trumann Sports Complex is filled to the brim as donations for tornado victims have been pouring into the complex and volunteers are running out of room to even stand.
Police Chief Jonathan Redman said Monday that the complex and four shipping containers all full, so as a result, they are no longer accepting physical donations at the present time.
“We have been so blessed that we are now overwhelmed with donations,” Redman said, “Which is a good thing, but we have actually ran out of room at the moment. So we have been distributing the supplies to other local shelters, churches and donation centers, as well as to Monette and Leachville.”
The complex has become so full that volunteers can no longer prepare hot meals at the moment, Redman added. However, people can still pick up the supplies that they need.
The donation center will also be closed from Thursday through Saturday to give the volunteers time to reset everything, he said. The 24th annual Trumann Community Christmas Dinner that was scheduled for Christmas Night in the sport complex had to be relocated as well.
“We just don’t have the room,” Redman said.
Lindsay Miller, event coordinator for the First General Baptist Church and the person in charge of the dinner, said the event will continue as scheduled. However it will now be held at the Trumann Pre-K Wildcat Center on 1200 Cedar Street due to tornado relief efforts, she said.
Clean-up also continues in Trumann as massive piles of debris line streets.
“The clean-up is going good,” Redman said, “The city has done a wonderful job. The city and state have already cleared out hundreds of truckloads so far and they have begun repairing the light on Highway 463.”
