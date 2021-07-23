JONESBORO — Dorothy Cook died July 23, 2021, at Ridgecrest Nursing Home in Jonesboro. Born in Paragould in her Aunt Beulah Morgan’s home, her family at the time was living in Delaplaine.
She was a member of West View Baptist Church. Dorothy was a nurse and graduate of Bay Harbor College of California. She was a dean’s list student and served as Ways and Means chairman of the Upsilon Nu Sigma sorority. Dorothy was a member of the Alpha Gamma Sigma Alphi PSI chapter of Las Angles Harbor College of California Honorary Scholarship Society. Passing grade on the state board was 394; perfect score was 600. Dorothy made 596. She did her clinical training at L.A. Harbor General Hospital and Kaiser Foundation in California.
After moving to West Memphis, Dorothy worked for Crittenden Memorial Hospital and Nursing Home. She retired from nursing in 1969 to assist her husband in his ministry.
Dorothy served in several capacities in churches where she and Clyde attended, including Young at Heart co-director at First Baptist Church Paragould, played piano for Youth Choir and helping to start several quartets. She also directed Christmas programs and made greenery wreaths and plants for the churches they served. She and Clyde directed junior, senior and college-age groups in churches in California and Arkansas.
Dorothy enjoyed taking care of her family, working with senior adults, being with her church family, making green wreaths and plant arrangements for the church, and helping others through giving. She was crazy about her poodles, which she raised from pups, Punkin and Pepe, and they loved to cuddle in her arms and lap. After the poodles passed in 2018, into her life came Mia, a Maltese whom she spoiled on an “hour-by-hour” basis. She adored her husband Clyde, referring to him as “The most wonderful husband in the world.” She was quick to say that they had a wonderful life as a family.
Dorothy loved to laugh. She could find humor in just about anything. She was friendly and never met a stranger. Her motto was “I do not do windows or mornings, and I don’t do exercise.” About the only way to get on her “bad side” was to call before 10 a.m.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Byard F. and Jettie (Pigue) Andis; her brother, John Robert Andis; her grandparents, John and Mae Andis and Robert W. and Alice (Presley) Pigue, her son-in-law, Bill Little, and the love of her life, the Rev. Clyde Cook.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Rene Little of Gideon, Mo.; two grandchildren, Billy Jackson of Paragould and Kimberly (Brandon) Sigman of Benton; one great-grandchild, Caden Clayton of Benton; and a very dear friend, John Alumbaugh and family of Brandon, Miss.
Visitation and funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at West View Baptist Church in Paragould with service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Greene County Memorial Gardens directly after service with Mitchell Funeral Home in charge. Pallbearers will be Terry Sanders, Gary Winn, Jacob Alumbaugh, Tom Gothard, Gene Prince and John Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.