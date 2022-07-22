Editor’s Note: This is the first article in a two-part series
The Sun has reported many strange, unique and inspiring stories over the years, but some may not know that the newspaper had fierce competition at one time with another local newspaper known as The Tribune.
According to Michael Dougan, emeritus professor of history at Arkansas State University, the competing newspapers had such a rivalry that he actually refers to the time period as the newspaper wars in his newest article aptly named the “Jonesboro Newspaper Wars.”
Dougan was born in California, where his father was a Royal Flying Corps fighter pilot in World War I and the oldest test pilot at the Lockheed Air Force Base during the World War II.
However he grew up in Neosho, Mo., where he attended Benton School, and said he has always had a love for history.
“In the third grade I announced that I would become an historian,” he laughed, “and in the fourth grade I even gave my first lecture on the Civil War.”
“For most of my grade school years, I lived with my Grandmother Dougan, whose former home had previously housed Colonel Thomas R. Freeman, a brigade commander under Sterling Price during the Civil War,” Dougan recalled.
In fact, his maternal great-grandfather was also the chaplain of Colonel LaRue Harrison’s First Arkansas Union Cavalry during the Civil War, Dougan said, noting that genealogy is very importance to him, as well.
As Dougan got older, his love for history only grew and he would go on to acquire his bachelor’s degree from Southwest Missouri State College, as well as a master’s degree and a doctorate from Emory University in Atlanta.
During his fellowship at Emory University as a Civil War historian, he said that he found studying newspapers to be very useful, and completed his masters thesis, “The Little Rock Press Goes to War, 1861-1863.”
The paper would be published by the University of Alabama Press and then by the Arkansas Historical Quarterly in 1969.
In the paper Dougan explained the people and policies during the Civil War in Arkansas.
During also worked in Fayetteville’s first law library, the University of Arkansas School of Law, where he would learn even more of Arkansas’s rich history, which would set him on his path to the future.
Although he didn’t arrive in Jonesboro until 1970, he said he already had a connection to the town and to journalism.
Dougan said that by studying history through journalism, he was following a long family tradition, as his great-great-grandfather Judge John R. Woodside of Thomasville, Mo., had written news reports before the Civil War and also set up the first press there after the war.
Plus, Judge Woodside’s oldest son, James Posey Woodside, was the editor of the South Missouri Democrat and James’s grandson, John Andrew Woodside, was born in Jonesboro.
John’s mother, Mable Symons Woodside, had married Clare Woodside, who was also Dougan’s cousin, and moved to Thomasville some years before.
However she chose to leave the rural town and return to Jonesboro to be with her parents, who lived in a still-standing Victorian home on Jefferson Street.
“She had a master’s degree in 19th Century English, which was rare for that time, and she taught at Jonesboro High School and the Agricultural High School, which became ASU,” Dougan stated.
Two of her three children even got degrees from Arkansas State College, which is now Arkansas State University and John would later set up a scholarship program at A-State in her honor.
Dougan also noted that his Grandfather Dougan had worked as the circulation manager for the Courier-News in Fargo, N.D., and his mother “gathered advertising” for the Neosho weekly Miner and Mechanic.
Dougan recalled that with help and encouragement from two of his colleges, Bill Penix, who was a prominent Jonesboro lawyer and a professor of journalism, and Dean O.P. James, who taught 18th century literature, he began his career at A-State in the early 1970s.
“In the beginning, I taught western civ and legal courses,” he said, noting that as he plowed through local history, Arkansas quickly became his field.
During this time, Dougan began one of many books, “By the Cypress Swamp: The Arkansas Stories of Octave Thanet,” which led him to meet another love of his life ... his wife, Carol Dougan.
He and Carol would go on to co-author the book.
Over the years, Dougan has also served as president of the Arkansas Historical Association and the Craighead County Historical Society, plus written numerous books, articles, encyclopedia entries, etc.
Now, even though he is retired, Dougan continues his research into the history of Arkansas and Craighead County, among other subjects of historical interests.
Plus, he still remains busy writing.
In a recent edition of the Craighead County Historical Quarterly, he published his article “Jonesboro Newspaper Wars.”
In the article Dougan analyzed how the competing newspapers, The Sun and The Tribune, covered two major events in Jonesboro’s history including an attempt by a private company to acquire City Water and Light (CWL) and a major clash that developed among city church leaders known as the “Jonesboro Church Wars,” as well as other interesting topics such as civil rights in Jonesboro.
Although Dougan admitted that in his opinion the greatest of the newspaper wars was the Arkansas Democrat verses the the Arkansas Gazette, he still thinks the Jonesboro wars were very interesting too.
“It was a struggle for survival as Jonesboro went back and forth,” he said, noting that it was all a matter of who was supported by which political party.
“Jonesboro Newspaper Wars,” begins with the history of both The Sun and The Tribune.
In 1883, the Jonesboro Democrat began, which was renamed The Eagle in 1887 and then became The Sun in 1903, after W.O Trout bought out his partner, Orris McNairy, who had originally purchased the newspaper with him in 1900.
Although The Sun began as six-column, home-print, after 10 years it graduated to seven columns and became a member of the Associated Press, which was a news sharing service.
Dougan noted in his article that The Sun has come in contact with almost every phase of opposition, and various attempts had been made to suppress it, which included threats of assassination, numerous boycotts and even a $100,000 libel suit that shut it down for a period of time.
Harry Lee Williams founded the Jonesboro Tribune in the early 1900s. The Jonesboro Tribune, would then become the Daily Tribune under his direction, before changing hands one last time in 1928, when newspaper magnate Clyde Palmer bought it.
The Tribune would eventually close around 1942.
The story of how these two newspapers faced off will be featured in the July 30 edition of The Sun.
