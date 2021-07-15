JONESBORO — They’re still negotiating contracts, but the chairman of the Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Fest promises two days of musical entertainment.
This year’s event will be held Sept. 24-25, said Tim McCall, chairman of the festival, sponsored by the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission and a number of corporate sponsors.
“And this year, we do expect to have a lot more music during the day on two different stages,” McCall said Thursday. “It’ll be country, rock, pop. It’s going to be a variety of different types of music.”
McCall said he hopes to have headline performers under contract within the next week or so.
The event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. And McCall said the virus still clouds negotiations.
“The contracts are different, too,” McCall explained. “I spent three weeks looking at one contract back and forth because I wanted to make sure we had COVID language in there.”
McCall, a local insurance executive, said different performers have different expectations related to the pandemic.
“Some artists want to be more restrictive to people and some don’t care, and some want to do what we’ve always done,” he said.
While performers have been itching to get back on the road again after more than a year’s layoff, McCall said their expenses have gone up due to rising transportation costs and other factors.
With the exception of last year, the Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Fest has been an annual event since 2009.
The event includes the Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned Arkansas State Championship and draws barbecue competitors from around the world.
Entry forms for the competition may be found on the festival’s Facebook page. Search @downtown jonesborobbqfest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.