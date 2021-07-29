JONESBORO — Lt. Tim Doyle of the Jonesboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit was name commander of the 2nd Judicial District’s Drug Task Force on Thursday.
During a Zoom meeting of the DTF’s board, Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman said that previously an assistant prosecutor headed the DTF, but he said that was contrary to the state mandate that the position should held by a law enforcement officer.
Corey Seats served as supervising attorney and coordinator for the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force since 2014. He resigned in May and is running for prosecuting attorney.
The 2nd Judicial District comprises six counties in Northeast Arkansas – Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Greene, Mississippi and Poinsett.
Doyle serves as a division commanding officer for the JPD SWAT team where he’s been involved with it since 1999.
Chief Rick Elliott nominated Doyle for the post and he was approved by the DTF board, which is composed of sheriffs and police chiefs from the six counties.
In addition to Doyle’s appointment, the board was told by Chrestman that it needed to appoint a six-member ad hoc committee to look into financing and policy matters facing the DTF.
The board needs to come up with funding to pay its three civilian employees, Deputy Prosecutor Katie Calaway told board members. She said the grant money used to fund the salaries expired as of July 1.
The positions include two case coordinators.
“These positions are needed,” Calaway said.
She said in the past five years grant money from federal and state have been almost halved.
Chrestman said with the 2022 budget on the horizon, the ad hoc committee needs to be in place by noon Aug. 6. Each county will be represented on the committee.
Chrestman said changes are needed in policies to get the DTF into state compliance.
