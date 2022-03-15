JONESBORO — Jonesboro High School students learned about potential careers as they explored virtual reality simulators and spoke with employers about their future interests.
Be Pro Be Proud’s Draft Day 2022, hosted by the Arkansas State Chamber in conjunction with The Academies at Jonesboro High School, Northeast Arkansas Career & Technical Center, Black River Technical College and Arkansas Northeastern College, kicked off a new kind of career event on Tuesday that will last until 4 p.m. today at JHS.
Garrett Barnes, NEACTC assistant director, said on Tuesday that Draft Day 2022 was designed to strategically pair graduating seniors currently enrolled in CTE courses, who express interest in the skilled workforce, with leading NEA employers who need skilled workers.
“We are very excited for them,” Barnes said. “This is a great opportunity for the students.”
Barnes said that the NEACTC is free to 10th, 11th and 12th-graders throughout Northeast Arkansas, noting that open enrollment has begun for the 2022-23 school year for interested students.
“We provide training and industry certifications in a variety of fields, from welding to industrial to drones and computer networking to advanced manufacturing to automotive and even medical and culinary arts,” he said, as well as college credits.
Barnes said that high school students could even take computer networking as a flex credit for their fourth math or third science.
“The goal of the NEACTC is to connect students on an ongoing bases,” he said, as well as to encourage companies and organizations to join the National Apprenticeship Foundation (NAF).
“We use the YouScience test to measures a student’s aptitude and then match them to a potential employee here in Northeast Arkansas, Barnes said.
The YouScience test platform offers a complete solution to measure the performance of a student’s aptitude to uncover the student’s natural talents, match them to careers, and give them personalized feedback on how their abilities can be utilized in school, work and in their daily lives, according to youscience.com.
During the interviews, conversations between employers and students focus on opportunities to continue technical training, beginning apprenticeships or employment.
Becky Barnes Campbell, Campbell Ward partner, said that while only seniors are eligible for interviews, Draft Day’s career fair and virtual reality simulations through the Be Pro Mobile Workshop and the Arkansas Trucking Association’s SAFE1 experiences were open to all students in 10th through 12th grades.
“It is no secret the companies in manufacturing need skilled workers,” she said. “Draft Day 2022 intends to meet that need.”
Governor Asa Hutchinson was also in attendance on Tuesday as he spoke to students during the grand opening of the event.
With more then 30 participating companies, 700 high school students in attendance and more 150 high school seniors from 27 high schools interviewing with participating employers, Campbell said, the event was expected to be a huge success.
Draft Day 2022 featured some of the strongest companies in NEA along with several training providers, according to Campbell.
NEA companies in attendance included: ABB, Anchor Packaging, Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Arkansas Rural Water Association, Denso Manufacturing Arkansas, FMH Conveyors, Frito-Lay, Greenway Equipment, Hytrol Conveyor Company, James A. Rogers Excavating Company, Jonesboro City Water and Light, McGeorge Contracting Company, Nucor-Yamato and Nucor Steel, Peco Foods, Riceland Foods, Riggs Caterpillar, Ritter Communications, Stribling Equipment and TRANSFRVR.
There were several training providers there as well including: Black River Technical College, Arkansas State University – Newport, Arkansas Elite Welding Academy, Heavy Equipment Operating Academy and Arkansas Northeastern College.
