JONESBORO — A CWL employee struck a motorcycle rider with a baseball bat Tuesday and then was stabbed in the arm, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The incident occurred on Johnson Avenue at about 4 p.m..
The CWL employee drove himself to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment of the stab wound, police said.
The identity of the motorcycle driver isn’t known, according to the police report. The Criminal Investigation Division at JPD is investigating, according to Sally Smith, JPD public information specialist.
In an unrelated case, a Jonesboro man reported that his credit card was illegally used to purchase more than $9,000 from Rent One. He told police he believes a 25-year-old female used his card.
In other JPD reports:
A 29-year-old Jonesboro woman suffered bruises all over her body and a possible fracture of her arm after being assaulted Tuesday. Police responded to the ArCare Clinic on North Church Street at about 12:45 p.m. The suspect is a 39-year-old male from Jonesboro.
Bancorp South told police a man tried to cash a fraudulent check for $8,000 at its drive through at 700 S. Main St. on Tuesday.
