JONESBORO — The Lake City man who led Arkansas State Police troopers and Jonesboro police officers on a vehicle chase Tuesday was given a $1 million bond Friday by District Judge David Boling.

Timmy Lynn Davis, 50, fled when Trooper Tyler Ashcraft attempted to pull him over, while he was driving a black GMC Yukon, for improper evidence of registration on Interstate 555.

