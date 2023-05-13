JONESBORO — The Lake City man who led Arkansas State Police troopers and Jonesboro police officers on a vehicle chase Tuesday was given a $1 million bond Friday by District Judge David Boling.
Timmy Lynn Davis, 50, fled when Trooper Tyler Ashcraft attempted to pull him over, while he was driving a black GMC Yukon, for improper evidence of registration on Interstate 555.
“The operator of the vehicle later identified as Timmy L. Davis, failed to yield and attempted to flee the pursuing officer,” according to a probable cause affidavit. “Davis crossed the median traveling into oncoming traffic manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, purposely operating in such a manner to create a substantial danger of death or serious injury to others.”
Davis continued fleeing until his damaged vehicle became inoperable. He then drove through a fence at Nestle, abandoned his vehicle and stole another vehicle at gunpoint, the affidavit states.
During the pursuit, Davis intentionally collided with pursuing officers at high rates of speed, the affidavit states, through the city of Jonesboro.
During the pursuit, Davis collided with several vehicles, causing damage in excess of $10,000.
Davis lost control of the vehicle on I-555 near the Harrisburg Road exit and the vehicle landed in a ditch. Davis fled on foot, abandoning the vehicle and an injured female passenger, the affidavit states.
He was apprehended in a nearby residential neighborhood.
A check on the Yukon found that it was stolen out of Jackson County.
Boling found probable cause to charge Davis with aggravated robbery, a Class Y felony punishable by 10-40 years or life in prison, being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of theft of property, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing on foot, reckless driving and improper evidence of registration.
There is currently a parole hold on Davis. Boling said if Davis posts the $1 million bond he must wear an ankle monitor. Boling noted that Davis is a serious risk to the public.
Davis’ next court date is May 26 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
