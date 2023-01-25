JONESBORO — A van transporting a body for Howard Funeral Service left the roadway Tuesday morning and struck a City Water & Light utility pole, killing the driver, police said.

According Jonesboro police officer Alexis Brianna Burns, she and officer Johnson responded to a report at about 1:44 a.m. of an accident at the intersection of East Nettleton Avenue and Edgefield Drive.

