JONESBORO — A van transporting a body for Howard Funeral Service left the roadway Tuesday morning and struck a City Water & Light utility pole, killing the driver, police said.
According Jonesboro police officer Alexis Brianna Burns, she and officer Johnson responded to a report at about 1:44 a.m. of an accident at the intersection of East Nettleton Avenue and Edgefield Drive.
When they arrived, Burns wrote, “I observed, the vehicle’s front bumper down in the ditch and on its side. As we approached the vehicle, Officers were in the vehicle attempting to render aid.
Complainant (Laire, Christopher L.) was on scene near the vehicle.”
She then talked with Laire, who stated he did not see the accident happen. Laire saw the vehicle in the ditch and noticed the vehicle was still running, he then called the accident into police.
“We then walked back over to the scene. I observed Victim #2 (Carmichael, Kenneth Allen) unresponsive, leaning over the steering wheel with no seat belt. The driver was transporting the deceased body of Victim #1 (Box, Julia Ann),” she wrote.
“Fire and EMS then arrived on scene to extract Victim #1 (Box, Julia Ann) and Victim #2 (Carmichael, Kenneth Allen). The utility pole that Victim #2 (Carmichael, Kenneth Allen)’s vehicle impacted was damaged and leaning over. Dispatch notified City Water and Light of the damage. The vehicle was towed from the scene. I have nothing further to report at this time.”
In a separate Jonesboro police report a woman arrived at St. Bernards Medical Center Emergency Room Monday afternoon calling out “Help me, I’ve been shot.”
Officer Wilburn Crews was told by medical staff that the woman had been shot in the left thigh area during a random act of violence as she was walking from her residence on West Monroe Avenue to the Tobacco Store on Gee Street. She said she walked to her residence and her roommate drove her to the hospital.
At the hospital, Detective Jeremy Wheelis talked to a witness who gave him the true story.
“I then spoke with Witness #1 about the incident. She was visibly upset and said that she was worried about being in trouble. She then said that they had been packing up to go to Atlanta to visit Victim #1’s sister. Witness #1 said that Suspect #1 asked her to get her gun from her pocket and put it in the dresser, Wheelis wrote.” When she reached into her pocket the gun went off. Suspect #1 then ran out of the house and Witness #1 followed her but stopped in the kitchen. I asked why she did not follow her outside and she said that she was just, ‘Freaking out.’”
“I then asked Witness #1 if the gun was in the house,” Wheelis wrote. “She said she did not know and gave us permission to look in her room for the firearm. I then drove Witness #1 to her home and I began searching the room. Underneath the mattress I found a 9 mm round. I was unable to locate the firearm.
“I then returned to St. Bernards and spoke with Suspect #1 again. I told her I had talked to her girlfriend and needed to know what happened. She said that she had the firearm in her pocket and went to get it out. She said that the firearm just went off and into her leg. She then ran outside. I asked where the gun was and she told me she had ran across the street to the empty lot. She ejected the magazine and then threw the gun into the empty field. She then threw the magazine as well. I then went back to West Monroe Avenue and walked the lot across from the home. I was unable to find the firearm or the magazine.
“It was then determined that Suspect #1 was a convicted felon and on active supervision on probation. With her admitting to being in possession of the firearm and a convicted felon she will be charged as such. She was also charged with 5-54-122 Filing a False Report With Law Enforcement Agency due to the Suspect #1 having knowledge that she was not permitted to own or possess a firearm and giving a false testimony to hide that fact.”
