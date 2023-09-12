JONESBORO — A driving offense led Brookland police to the discovery of 13 grams of rock methamphetamine, according to a court document.

On Monday, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Robert Elvincarl Freeman, 34, of Osceola and Michelle Renee Hufford, 36, of Leachville, with felony possession of more than 10 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Freeman was also cited with the driving offenses of failing to stop at a stop sign and having no license plate lights.

inman@jonesborosun.com