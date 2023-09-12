JONESBORO — A driving offense led Brookland police to the discovery of 13 grams of rock methamphetamine, according to a court document.
On Monday, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Robert Elvincarl Freeman, 34, of Osceola and Michelle Renee Hufford, 36, of Leachville, with felony possession of more than 10 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Freeman was also cited with the driving offenses of failing to stop at a stop sign and having no license plate lights.
The judge set bond at $20,000.
Officer Josh Whitley observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign at U.S. 49 and Egg Farm Road on Friday, Brookland Detective Dustin Norwood said in a probable cause affidavit.
Freeman was the driver, and consented to a search of his vehicle. The drugs were found inside a purse.
Both denied knowing about the drugs, but according to Norwood, Freeman offered to accept responsibility for the contraband if Whitley would release Hufford because “she has kids.”
Both must appear Oct. 27 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
The judge also found probable cause for charges and set bonds for the following:
Michael Anthony McCoy, 59, of Jonesboro, breaking or entering and theft of more than $4,480 in property and misdemeanor criminal trespass, $50,000 bond.
Eldon Murray Owens, 57, of Jonesboro, felony possession of hydrocodone and misdemeanor possession of Xanax and violation of an order of protection, bond set at $1,500.
Cedric Dewayne James, 38, of Jonesboro, felony possession of meth and drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and instruments of crime (brass knuckles), $1,500 bond.
Jennie Lynn Ruthven, 39, of Marion, possession of meth, $2,500 bond.
Freda Kay Hancock, 44, of Paragould, felony first-degree forgery and theft, $75,000 bond.
Anaisha Lee Robinson, 36, of Memphis, felony possession of ecstasy and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, $1,500 bond.
Jacob Lee Lawrence, 22, of rural Jonesboro, auto theft and criminal mischief, $10,000 bond.
