JONESBORO — Police arrested a Jonesboro man just before midnight Tuesday when he dropped a bag of meth when approached by an officer.
Ricky Watson, 26, was standing outside a parked vehicle when officer Jacob Daffron approached. Daffron found a gram of meth in the plastic bag that Watson dropped, according to a police report.
In other JPD reports:
A 41-year-old Jonesboro woman told police she was rear-ended Monday night in the 2800 block of East Parker Road. The victim complained of an injured back and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The vehicle that hit her left the scene.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro woman reported early Tuesday morning that someone broke into her residence in the 600 block of Chestnut Street and stole items. Taken were a PlayStation 5 valued at $500, an Xbox valued at $400, $500 in cash and a broken 50-inch flat-screen television valued at $400.
A 24-year-old Memphis woman reported that a 28-year-old male stole her rental that contained $2,900 in cash following an argument. The theft occurred in the 2900 block of Gilmore Drive.
Academy Sports, 2800 Parkwood Road, told police a man and a woman attempted to pay for merchandise with three counterfeit $100 bills on Monday night.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro man reported to police Monday afternoon that he either misplaced his handgun or it was stolen from his truck in the 3800 block of Saddlecrest Drive. He said he last saw his .40-caliber Smith & Wesson one or two months ago.
A 29-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday afternoon that someone entered his unlocked vehicle in the 6000 block of Wisteria Lane and stole his handgun. The 9 mm Glock with a laser is valued at a total of $500.
A 41-year-old Trumann man told police Monday morning that someone cut a fence and broke into a vehicle and trailer at Custom Design Solutions, 1101 Gee St., and stole items. Taken were tools valued at $350.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday morning that someone entered his vehicle in the 1000 block of Ferrell Street and stole an Interlock device valued at $100.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday night that someone entered her residence in the 100 block of Daybreak Drive and stole various electronics valued at $2,500.
Popeye’s, 3305 Harrisburg Road, told police Monday afternoon that one of its employees had been stealing money from the restaurant over a period of time. The amount of stolen money is listed at $3,445.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.