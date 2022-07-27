Temperatures in Arkansas continue to stay in the high 90s causing problems for all Arkansans. The agriculture industry, however, faces major problems due to the heat and lack of rain as it causes not only a drought hindering crops, but financial problems for many Arkansas farmers.

“They’re having to increase irrigation to keep the crops moving forward in order to produce the best yield possible,” said Chris Grimes, county extension agent with the Craighead County Extension Office.