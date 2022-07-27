Temperatures in Arkansas continue to stay in the high 90s causing problems for all Arkansans. The agriculture industry, however, faces major problems due to the heat and lack of rain as it causes not only a drought hindering crops, but financial problems for many Arkansas farmers.
“They’re having to increase irrigation to keep the crops moving forward in order to produce the best yield possible,” said Chris Grimes, county extension agent with the Craighead County Extension Office.
Grimes along with other county extension agents assist farmers, livestock producers and homeowners in the county. Increasing irrigation has caused farmers to spend far more money than expected.
Mickey Dement, owner of Mickey and Charlotte Farms Partnership, has farmed with the partnership for 45 years and has been a part of the agriculture industry for almost 60 years overall. This year has been especially challenging.
“We’ve started earlier, the crops smaller, they are stressed due to the heat and dry weather and even though you irrigate, you can’t irrigate everything single inch,“ he said.
Dement, who grows rice, corn and soybeans, mentioned one of the biggest problems with the drought and hot weather is that it came earlier than normal.
“This started about the end of May and went all the way through June and into July, that made it worse,” said Dement.
Casey Hook, a Lake City farmer who has worked at Hook Family Farms for 14 years, agrees.
“It’s pretty serious, I haven’t been around as long as a lot of these old timers, but it’s the driest I have ever seen it,“ said Casey Hook.
He said that the lack of rain has caused him to increase irrigation like so many other farmers in Arkansas. He also noted that high nighttime temperatures are also detrimental as crops can normally cool off during the nighttime.
Hook also mentioned that the constant watering cleans off many of the chemicals used to combat insects and keep the crops healthy. This causes more chemicals to be used on the crops, which hinders the farm financially as chemical prices have increased in the past few years, as well.
Dement also said that the higher fuel prices have become an issue as increased irrigation requires more fuel.
“Two years ago, a tanker load of diesel was $11,000 and now it’s $31,000 dollars so you are looking at a $20,000 increase for every tanker of fuel you buy,” said Dement.
He noted that most farmers burn around four tankers of fuel a year, but due to an early irrigation start and increased irrigation overall many farmers fear that more fuel tankers will be needed to keep their crops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.