JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with two drug counts.
Levi Lloyd White, 39, of the 2900 block of Kazi Drive, is charged with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested White on Wednesday night after a report of an unresponsive male. They found a meth pipe in White’s vehicle and knocked on his door. When White was taken into custody, police found a plastic bag with 2.1 grams of meth in it.
Fowler set White’s bond at $25,000.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Anthony Davis, 25, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; $35,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Stephanie Wessel, 37, of Brookland, with probation violation; $7,500 bond.
Heath Perry, 46, of Harrisburg, with felony failure to appear; $7,500 bond.
Raymond Willison, 52, of Duluth, Minn., with felony failure to appear; recognizance bond as Willison had proof of incarceration at time of hearing.
Anthony Gipson, 46, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; recognizance bond as Gipson had proof of incarceration at time of hearing.
Stephen Ziegenhorn, 39, of Jonesboro, with two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams; $7,500 bond.
Jantrava Perkins, 37, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, public intoxication and resisting arrest; $7,500 bond.
