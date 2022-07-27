JONESBORO — A special judge found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro man with several drug crimes on Wednesday.
Judge Barbara Halsey charged Aaron Jay Bradsher, 45, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, improper display of tags and obstructed windshield.
Bradsher was arrested Monday following a traffic stop on Interstate 555.
Halsey set Bradsher’s bond at $3,500.
In other cases, Halsey found probable cause to charge:
Jennifer Jones, 35, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams; $2,500 bond.
Kenneth Sullins, 56, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Brandy Hager, 42, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $5,000 bond.
Cindy Knox, 56, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance; $1,500 bond.
Joshua Lesley, 33, of Jonesboro, with probation violation and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
Shandell Talton, 23, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation; $5,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.