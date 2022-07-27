JONESBORO — A special judge found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro man with several drug crimes on Wednesday.

Judge Barbara Halsey charged Aaron Jay Bradsher, 45, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, improper display of tags and obstructed windshield.