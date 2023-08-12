JONESBORO — A 50-year-old Jonesboro man was charged Friday with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams with the purpose to deliver and two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Gary Kibby. According to a probable cause affidavit, Kibby was found in possession of 8.02 grams of methamphetamine or cocaine at a residence in the 4300 block of Aggie Road by Craighead County Deputy Cody Ladner.