JONESBORO — A 50-year-old Jonesboro man was charged Friday with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams with the purpose to deliver and two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Gary Kibby. According to a probable cause affidavit, Kibby was found in possession of 8.02 grams of methamphetamine or cocaine at a residence in the 4300 block of Aggie Road by Craighead County Deputy Cody Ladner.
Boling set Kibby’s bond at $5,000. His next court date is Sept. 26 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Sonny Joe Foust, 44, of Brookland, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance; $1,500 bond.
Nicholas McCullar, 37, of Jonesboro, with non-financial identity fraud; released on his own recognizance.
Kevin Stallings, 50, of Caraway, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $2,500 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.