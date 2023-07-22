JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams with the intent to deliver Friday, after District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge him with the crimes.

Spencer Bullock, 34, of Jonesboro, was also charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule III drug with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.