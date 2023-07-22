JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams with the intent to deliver Friday, after District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge him with the crimes.
Spencer Bullock, 34, of Jonesboro, was also charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule III drug with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Boling set Bullock’s bond at $5,000. His next court date is Aug. 22 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Emily Higgins, 28, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering of vehicles; released on her own recognizance.
Clansey Hedrick, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance; $2,500 bond.
Freda Hancock, 44, of Paragould, with second-degree forgery, non-payment of fines and misdemeanor failure to appear; released on her own recognizance.
Dakota Jones, 27, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, driving with expired tags and no proof of insurance; $2,500 bond.
David Brown, 47, of Trumann, with probation violation; $1,000 bond.
Plenny Barkdull, 51, of Leachville, with probation violation; $2,500 bond.
James Brown, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance; $2,500 bond.
Javoris Gray, 21, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $7,500 bond.
Jonathan Smithee, 40, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering; $1,000 bond.
Adam Hill, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams; $2,500 bond.
