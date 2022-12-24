JONESBORO — Special Judge Ralph Wilson found probable cause Thursday to charge a Bono man with five felonies and a misdemeanor.

Bodey Travis Hanley, 38, is charged with trafficking a controlled substance, a Class Y felony, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver.