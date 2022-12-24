JONESBORO — Special Judge Ralph Wilson found probable cause Thursday to charge a Bono man with five felonies and a misdemeanor.
Bodey Travis Hanley, 38, is charged with trafficking a controlled substance, a Class Y felony, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver.
Agent Daniel Willey with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force wrote in a probable cause affidavit that he and Deputy Cody Ladner with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office conducted a parole search of Hanley’s residence in the 100 block of Frisco Street in Bono on Wednesday.
“The search was conducted due to receiving information that Mr. Hanley was possibly selling a large amount of methamphetamine from his residence,” Willey wrote.
During a search of Hanley’s vehicle, 201 grams of methamphetamine was located. They also found 11.69 grams of marijuana, 10 suspected hydrocodone pills, seven suspected Clonazepam, one suspected oxycodone pill, one suspected Carisoprodol pill and 14 suspected Alprazolam pills.
In Hanley’s living room a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue was found as was a set of digital scales.
Wilson set Hanley’s bond at $50,000. His next court date is Jan. 20, 2023, in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Wilson found probable cause to charge:
Anndrea Jones, 22, of Clarksville, with probation violation; $2,500 bond.
Anthony Flatt, 27, of Clarksville, with probation violation; $7,500 bond.
Kenneth Vann, 39, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $2,500 bond.
Branville Moody, 36, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance; $3,500 bond.
