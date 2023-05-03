JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro woman with four felonies and one misdemeanor.
Lesnia Dawn Degood, 60, of the 1800 block of Ellen Drive, was arrested Friday following a probation search of her residence.
Inside, officers found meth pipes, THC gummies, 5.3 ounces of marijuana, 3.1 grams of methamphetamine and various pills.
Fowler charged Degood with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug.
Fowler set Degood’s bond at $45,000. Her next court date is May 25 in the Craighead County Circuit Courthouse.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Gregory Smith, 50, of Jonesboro, with distributing, possessing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child and felony tampering with evidence; $250,000 bond and an order of no internet or internet devices.
Kevin Black, 47, of Bono, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug; $35,000 bond.
Calvin Coleman, 21, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $10,000 bond.
Corrie Versia, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, tampering with evidence and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $25,000 bond.
Brandi Price, 38, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $10,000 bond.
Jody Hawkins, 51, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $10,000 bond.
Travis Underwood, 23, of Caraway, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Dylan Clark, 22, of Leachville, with aggravated assault and felony fleeing; $50,000 bond.
Terry Young, 19, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $25,000 bond.
