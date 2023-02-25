JONESBORO — A district judge found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro woman with four felonies and two misdemeanors. She also faces possible federal charges.

Judge David Boling charged Amie Wille, 38, of the 2000 block of Cenwood Drive, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver and possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver less than 2 grams.