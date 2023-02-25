JONESBORO — A district judge found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro woman with four felonies and two misdemeanors. She also faces possible federal charges.
Judge David Boling charged Amie Wille, 38, of the 2000 block of Cenwood Drive, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver and possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver less than 2 grams.
The two misdemeanors were possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana. She was also charged with no proof of insurance.
Wille was arrested Thursday night after Ptls. Cameron Kelemen and Zachary Nead made a traffic stop at the intersection of Bernard Street and Grant Avenue, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The officers conducted a parole search of Wille’s vehicle and found 10.2 grams of meth, 10 ecstasy pills, two Xanax pills, 1.7 grams of crack cocaine, 1.7 grams of marijuana, a loaded syringe and digital scales with methamphetamine residue of them, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police also found 17 counterfeit $20 bills, 14 counterfeit $5 bills and five counterfeit $100 bills. Wille could face federal charges for these, Boling said.
In May 2022, Wille was charged with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $10,000 bond and a hold for charges out of Sharp County.
In March 2022, Wille was arrested and charged with six drug-related felonies and given a $7,500 bond.
On Friday, Boling set bond at $150,000. Her next court date is March 28 at Craighead County Circuit Court.
In a separate case, Boling found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro man with three separate counts involving the sale of methamphetamine.
Tyrone Griffin, 42, of the 3300 block of Timms Street, sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant on Jan. 10 and Jan. 27. On Friday, Boling found cause to charge him with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams for purpose to deliver for those dates.
He was arrested on Feb. 23 and is charged with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams. Police found about 95 grams of meth in Griffin’s residence during a parole search, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Boling set Griffin’s bond at $250,000. His next court date is March 28 at the Craighead County Circuit Courthouse.
