JONESBORO — A district court judge gave a Jonesboro man a $7,500 bond after finding probable cause to charge him with several drug counts.
Judge David Boling charged Melvin Grimes, 52, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Tisha Griffin, 39, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; released on her own recognizance.
Derrel Cloninger, 42, of Walnut Ridge, with probation violation and driving on a suspended license; $2,500 bond.
Jason Denton, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Charles Penley, 50, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $5,000 bond.
Jordan Marshall, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance and expired tags; $2,500 bond.
Micheal Duffel, 49, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited driving; $25,000 bond.
Jacob Foster, 29, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and no proof of insurance; $15,000 bond.
Ajlion Thomas, 33, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery; $3,500 bond.
Daneeshia Amos, 22, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault; $10,000 bond.
Tosha Barker, 34, of Paragould, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver; recognizance bond with proof of a negative drug screen.
Morgan Hanusowski, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
Mariah Chakhchir, 25, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver; $1,500 bond.
Leah Cowan, 23, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $6,500 total bonds.
Shawnda Beachem, 41, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
