JONESBORO — The Craighead County Drug Court is celebrating Recovery Month throughout the month of September with a series of programs to help encourage their participants, according Christa Glover, a Drug Court Advisor for Arkansas Department of Corrections.
The Drug Court program, which was founded in 2003 by now retired Circuit Judge David Laser, offers a rehabilitative approach for non-violent offenders at a much lower cost to the state than incarceration and provides an avenue for successful participants to resolve their criminal charges. Unsuccessful participants are dismissed and sentenced out of the program.
Participants in the program undergo regular random drug testing, obtain drug treatment and counseling, obtain and maintain stable housing and employment, work towards a GED if applicable, and appear in Drug Court regularly for assessment of their sobriety and progress in the program. This program is a minimum of one year.
According to Glover, Drug Court does special programs for their participants twice a year for both National Drug Court Month in May and National Recovery Month in September.
As part of the special programming, the court has invited four guest speakers, one each week throughout September, including:
Warden Phillip Glover, who is the supervisor of the Northeast Arkansas Community Corrections Center, which serves as a prison and treatment facility.
Devalyn Duke, who overcome his past to become the owner and operator of Duke’s Hot Shot Delivery Services in Jonesboro and Delta Crawfish, Cajun Cafe and Market in Jonesboro and Paragould.
Jimmy McGill, who is the author of “From Prison to Purpose,” the executive director of Next Step Recovery Housing, the state’s recovery manager for the Arkansas Department of Human Services and was the state’s first Peer Recovery Peer Supervisor (PRPS).
Micah Crews, who is the assistant area manager for Craighead and Poinsett Counties’ community supervision officers.
Duke, who was this week’s guest speaker, spoke about his life from drugs to prison to small business owner.
“It’s all about your environment and your decisions. You have to find people who will encourage you,” he said.
As Duke went through his presentation he talked about everything from his time in prison, to losing his family and how he worked hard to overcome his past, heal his relationships and start his own businesses.
“I worked hard to get were I am today,” Duke said as he advised attendees on getting an education or a trade skill, joining volunteer groups and learning to forgive not only others but also themselves.
“Do it for your family, but do it for yourself foremost,” Duke stated, noting how decisions, both good and bad, affect their lives and their families.
“This is a new beginning,” he said. “Remember lessons learned. Work the program and accept it. You have to learn to talk less and listen more.”
“Don’t let you felony or misdemeanor hold you back,” he stated. “Remember, hard work pays off, while the easy path goes nowhere.”
Glover also noted two other special events slated for Recover Month, which include the first-ever NEA Drug Court Alumni Breakfast this Saturday at NEA Divine Interventions in Jonesboro and the 20th Anniversary of Craighead County Drug Court Celebration Cookout on Tuesday.
