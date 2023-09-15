230915-JS-recovery-month-photo-nz

Devalyn Duke, owner and operator of Duke's Hot Shot Delivery Services in Jonesboro and Delta Crawfish, Cajun Cafe and Market in Jonesboro and Paragould, gives a motivational speech to Adult Drug Court and Substance Abuse Program participants during a special program in honor of Recovery Month on Thursday in the E.C. "Took" Gathings Federal Building in Jonesboro.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — The Craighead County Drug Court is celebrating Recovery Month throughout the month of September with a series of programs to help encourage their participants, according Christa Glover, a Drug Court Advisor for Arkansas Department of Corrections.

The Drug Court program, which was founded in 2003 by now retired Circuit Judge David Laser, offers a rehabilitative approach for non-violent offenders at a much lower cost to the state than incarceration and provides an avenue for successful participants to resolve their criminal charges. Unsuccessful participants are dismissed and sentenced out of the program.