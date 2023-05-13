JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
Monterrio Lenoir, 31, was arrested Wednesday by agents with the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force.
Updated: May 13, 2023 @ 5:44 am
JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
Monterrio Lenoir, 31, was arrested Wednesday by agents with the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force.
Detective Chris Jefferson saw Lenoir outside a residence in the 100 block of Miller Street. Jefferson was familiar with Lenoir and knew he was involved in the sale of narcotics, according to a probable cause affidavit. Jefferson also knew that Lenoir was on probation/parole.
Agents conducted a search of the residence because Lenoir is on probation with a search waiver.
During the search of Lenoir’s bedroom agents found three bags containing methamphetamine. One bag was located in a nightstand drawer, another in a box in a closet and the third in a brown Crown Royal bag.
The total weight of the meth was 15.2 grams.
Agents also found 15 Alprazolam pills and a box of sandwich bags. They also found digital scales with meth residue on it in another nightstand drawer.
They also found an unloaded .20-gauge shotgun behind a mirror and two shotgun shells.
Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms is a Class Y felony punishable by 10-40 years or life in prison.
Boling also charged Lenoir with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams, but less than 200 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Boling set Lenoir’s bond at $150,000.
Lenoir’s next court date is June 27 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
