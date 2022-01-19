JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was ordered held on a $25,000 cash-only bond Wednesday after a a district judge found probable cause to charge him with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver.
Judge Tommy Fowler set the bond for Stephen Paul Hanna, 63, on charges of possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Ronald Gray, 25, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Timothy Coram, 40, of Jonesboro, with third-degree domestic battery, breaking or entering, interference with emergency communications, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct; $25,000 bond.
Timika Mosley, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $10,000 bond.
Kyron Stegall, 24, of Jonesboro, with theft and theft by receiving; $27,500 total bond.
Olajide Roddy, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana; $50,000 bond.
Corey Booker, 48, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Raoul Simpson, 57, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, interfering with an ignition Interlock device, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance; $7,500 bond.
Lamar Tyler, 42, of Jonesboro, with two failures to appear, failure to comply, theft and possession of an instrument of crime; $28,500 total bond.
