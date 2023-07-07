JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with drug possession.
Charles Turner, 27, is charged with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, misdemeanor fleeing, endangering the welfare of a minor and several traffic violations.
Fowler set Turner’s bond at $30,000.
His next court date is Aug. 22 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Megan Bornhoft, 26, of Harrisburg, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and traffic violations; $15,000 bond.
Jewel Brown, 29, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $30,000 bond.
Pedro Ballin, 48, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $50,000 bond.
Richard Chism, 28, of Harrisburg, with felony failure to appear; $50,000 bond.
Stephen Moore, 30, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $30,000 bond.
Jaylen Scales, 18, of Plano, Texas, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and obstructing governmental operations; $150,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.