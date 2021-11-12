JONESBORO — Circuit Judge Scott Ellington, sitting in as judge Friday in District Court, found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro man with drug and theft charges.
Michael McGinty, 34, was charged with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana, theft by receiving and fraudulent use of a credit acard.
Ellington set bond at $50,000.
In other cases Ellington found probable cause to charge:
Naje Williams, 23, of Jonesboro, with felony probation violation and driving on a suspended license; $7,500 bond.
April Rose Humphreys, 37, of Marmaduke, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; $5,000 bond.
Crystal Vann, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license; $5,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.