JONESBORO — A local man has been sentenced to a total of eight years in a federal prison for drug trafficking.
Derrick Moton, 43, of Jonesboro, had pleaded guilty to the charges. U.S. District Judge D.P. Marshall Jr. sentenced Moton to three years for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and six years for possessing a firearm in the furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. According to the sentencing report filed Friday, five other charges were dismissed under terms of a plea agreement.
Moton was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2020, based on an investigation by the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force.
He was arrested on Sept. 5, 2019. Moton was on parole on a previous drug crime dating to 2014, and had other drug-related charges pending, according to circuit court documents.
Investigators reported finding Moton in possession of 4.1 grams of meth and more than five ounces of marijuana and a stolen pistol.
Moton was originally charged in Craighead County Circuit Court, but local prosecutors withdrew the charges because of the federal indictment.
After completing his prison time, Moton will be on three years of supervised release.
Moton will serve his sentence at the Forrest City federal prison.
