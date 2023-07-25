JONESBORO — A local man has been sentenced to a total of eight years in a federal prison for drug trafficking.

Derrick Moton, 43, of Jonesboro, had pleaded guilty to the charges. U.S. District Judge D.P. Marshall Jr. sentenced Moton to three years for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and six years for possessing a firearm in the furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. According to the sentencing report filed Friday, five other charges were dismissed under terms of a plea agreement.