JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with several drug counts.
Jacob Penley, 26, of the 1500 block of Conway Lane, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of Garden Manor Drive following a probation search of the residence.
Penley was located in one of the bedrooms and was found to have 4.2 grams of methamphetamine, three hydrocodone pills, one Alprazolam pill, meth pipes, a meth bong, digital scales and small plastic bags.
Boling charged Penley with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug and misdemeanor probation violation.
Boling set Penley’s total bond at $17,500. His next court date is Jan. 20, 2023, in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Tarah DuBoise, 27, of Portia, with probation violation; $3,500 bond.
Chadarius Johnson, 27, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery and theft of less than $1,000; $1,000 bond.
Matthew Murphy, 35, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving; $7,500 bond.
On Tuesday, special Judge David Goodson found probable cause to charge:
Jade Montgomery, 26, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $20,000 bond.
Timothy Crabtree, 27, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $2,500 bond.
Tommy Wayne Newman, 46, of Brookland, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug; $20,000 bond.
Amy Renee West, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug; $20,000 bond.
Jakaylen Jackson, 23, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine; released on a $1,500 bond.
Adrian Riley, 19, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and misdemeanors possession of drug paraphernalia and hindering apprehension; $25,000 bond.
Takari Latrell Chew, 23, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $2,500 bond.
Cyril Turner, 25, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; released on $5,000 bond.
Jacob Dale, 19, of Jonesboro, with residential burglary; released on $5,000 bond.
Christopher Sims, 32, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $10,000 bond.
